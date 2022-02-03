'It will boost business' - Norwich Lanes traders' hope for new hotel

Louise Warnes (left) and Mandy Baird (right) of Scarlet on Guildhall Hill. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Traders have expressed their concerns over a new Travelodge which is set to open on the site of Tesco on Guildhall Hill.

Many shopkeepers were unaware the budget hotel chain was on its way to the city with most expecting a five-star luxury retreat.

Instead, one of the UK's largest budget hotel chains is set to open the latest property in its 592-strong empire directly opposite one of Norwich's most historic buildings.

Jonny George and Paul Godd at Elements, which is located just metres away from the site of the new hotel on Lower Goat Lane, had split opinions on the plans.

Mr George said he was uneasy with the way it had first seemed as though the opening would be upmarket.

He said: "I knew a hotel was coming but it was marketed as a five-star, there's nothing wrong with it but normally they're out of town jobs.

"I'd have definitely preferred something more upmarket because it's a nice area.

"You've got St Giles up the road and I don't think it would fit in as it's a nice area all the lights might make it look a bit cheap.

"I don't like how they've announced it as a high-end hotel and it's slowly transitioned to a Travelodge - makes me a bit suspicious."

While his partner, Paul Godd, was in favour of plans and looking forward to the increased footfall.

Mr Godd said: "I think it's great, it'll only bring more customers in, it might have been nice if it was a bigger name but I'm not too bothered.

"A Travelodge will bring in more business than a five-star hotel, it's a different sort of person.

"We do get a lot of tourists in here but we get more since it became the lanes which I actually called it first.

"I don't see what the difference is for us between that and a luxury hotel, it's more footfall and that's what we want."

Just three doors down, Jonathan Lamm at Brownies and Coffee said he was only thinking of the business the hotel would bring.

He said: "I think it's good news we get a lot of holidaymakers in here and Norwich Lanes is what they want to see, it's the historical side of things the cathedral, the Guildhall.

"I'm not really bothered that it's not a five-star place, whatever brings in tourists is good."

Mandy Baird and Louise Warnes at Scarlet agreed with Mr Lamm, saying tourists regularly visited the shop.

Ms Baird said: "It's very great for us, we get lots of tourists in the shop, especially over the last two years.

Ms Baird said: "It's very great for us, we get lots of tourists in the shop, especially over the last two years.

"It would've been nice to have had something upmarket, but we've already got St Giles and the Merchant's House so I guess they cater to that market.

"Something posher might have brought in more cash."

Irene Astley at Imelda's Shoe Boutique said she was disappointed that the hotel was replacing Tesco, but was not worried about which hotel replaced it.

Ms Astley said: "I'm actually disappointed Tesco is going, the downscaled one at Laura Ashley won't be the same.

"So many of the caterers around here will be impacted as they go to get supplies.

"I'm not too worried about it being a Travelodge as they've got them in the centre of London and Brighton, the one in Brighton is really nice and well done.

"As long as it's done nicely."

Jonathan Hooton of the Norwich Society said the city's historians were not against the plans as long as they fitted into their surroundings.

Mr Hooton said: "As long as it's well designed, fits in and takes its surroundings into account we're not against it.

"Our planning team would've commented and mentioned considerations about the new build and the area.

"We're not against preserving Norwich from new business, we want to preserve the history, as long as they're well designed buildings.

"Whether this will be I don't know, we have aborted some disasters in the past.

"One of the great things about Norwich is it's history and heritage so we need to encourage as many visitors as possible, so hotels are a good idea."