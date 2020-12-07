Published: 4:09 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 4:18 PM December 7, 2020

Chef Ron's Kitchen and Roman's Juice Bar in the Norwich Lanes (seen here on the left hand side) is for sale. Pic: EDP - Credit: Archant

Our high streets are coming apart at the seams as some of our retail cornerstones crumble under the pressure of the pandemic.

But what of the businesses which won't catch the eye of the Mike Ashleys of the world, which have no parent company to borrow funds from?

These are our independents - our green grocers, our lunch spots and our favourite shops - and they are on the brink of extinction.

The Norwich Lanes, an organisation which brings together small businesses in the heart of the city, has issued a rallying cry to the city's visitors to shop, eat and drink at independents this Christmas.

Jonty Young, marketing manager, warned that if our independents are not used they will be lost.

"Imagine this city with no Norwich Lanes, no Norwich Market or Magdalen Street," he said. "A place with boarded up shops apart from the bookies and soulless national brands that just don’t fit.

"That’s what many other places have and it’s hard to recover from. It drops the aspirations and opportunities of those who live and work there, not to mention the quality of life. So as a city and a county we simply cannot afford to let that happen.

"In recent years, we have significantly overtaken Cambridge in visitor numbers and it’s our heritage and our independent nature that has taken us there.

"This place is special – so very special. Support your independents and help keep it that way."

This is the same message which prompted this paper to launch its own Shop Local campaign for Norfolk.

Samia King, owner of Moorish Falafel Bar - Credit: Archant

Samia King, owner of the Moorish Falafel Bar in Lower Goat Lane, urged consumers to think about the real impact their money has.

She said: "When you buy from an independent you are spending with the people in that business and supporting them and their families.

"It's feeding them and supporting them directly - you don't know that about the big chains because you don't really see where your money goes.

"We don't have millionaires backing us that can pile money in when it gets quiet. It's just us and we make every single penny count."

Dogfish, which had its best Christmas for 27 years. Pic: Ella Wilkinson, Archant.

Her message was echoed by Robin Norton, one of the owners of clothes shop Dogfish which has operated in Bedford Street for 28 years.

He said: "If we lost our independents it would just be devastating - this is part of our city's identity."