Published: 1:58 PM November 30, 2020

Shop owners in the Norwich Lanes are considering opening around the clock in the festive run-up.

Although the bigger stores are unlikely to be opening any later than 9pm, those in the Lanes could arrange a one night 24-hour shopping session.

It comes as shops look set to be given permission to trade 24 hours a day to recoup some of their Covid losses.

Environment secretary George Eustice said a move hasn't yet been decided on.

However communities secretary Robert Jenrick said he is in support of it, relaxing rules and giving local authorities the discretion to make it happen.

Jonty Young, spokesman for the Norwich Lanes Association, said a one night 24 hour 'shop-a-thon' could be arranged at short notice.

However, he said shop owners were currently waiting to see how trade went when lockdown eased.

"Being independent, one of the benefits is that if you open later and no one is around, you just close up and go. Businesses have seen trade online increase in lockdown, many have put into place payment online to keep ticking along. I think they'll wait and see how trade is after this Thursday and the weekend. But we could arrange a 24 hour shopping night but it would need to be done in unison, so involving as many of the shops in the Lanes as possible."

Both John Lewis and Primark have stated they will not be taking advantage of any 24 hour a day shopping option in Norwich.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, Business Improvement District, said after speaking to some of the major retailers in Norwich, they were keen to open until 9pm at the latest.

"We know many of the shops are opening 9am-7pm and some of the bigger ones like Marks & Spencer and Primark, are going to be opening until 9pm but there isn't the appetite for 24 hours.

After Wales and Scotland came out of lockdown, there was a huge increase in customers so businesses are anticipating from Thursday a real pick up in people coming into the city to do their Christmas shopping."











