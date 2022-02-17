Insurance firm increases staff in preparation for storm damage claims

A Norwich insurance firm has increased its staff numbers in preparation for a rise in claims following the onslaught of Storm Eunice.

Alan Boswell Group, which is based in the city centre, has already had a "handful" of claims from Storm Dudley which hit the region early in the week.

Kate Howlett, manager - claims department at Alan Boswell Group, said: "With the weather warning in place for much of Friday, we have increased staff numbers in our claims department for Saturday morning to help our customers with any damage they have suffered.

"We’d always advise our customers to stay up to date with the latest weather warnings for their region from the Met Office, as well as making sure to secure any outside moveable objects like garden furniture, trampolines, and bins.

"People should act as if they are uninsured and, where necessary, take emergency action to minimise damage and losses, along with taking lots of pictures for any claim they may need to make."

Meanwhile, insurance giant Aviva is advising customers to take precautions to protect their properties from the storm.

A spokesperson for the insurance firm said: "We haven’t seen any change to enquiries about cover but we’d advise customers to check their policy cover and if they have time, take some steps to protect their properties from damage."

Marsh, an insurance firm based in Norwich, said that it may be "a bit early" to say the number of claims they have had from the storm.