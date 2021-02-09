Norwich social housing firm boss retires after 10 years at the top
- Credit: Newman Associates
The chief executive of a Norwich-based social housing provider is to retire from his role after a decade at the helm.
Mike Allen is stepping down from his role at the head of the Norwich Housing Society. He described his 10 years in the job as "the happiest time of my career".
Born in the Fine City and educated at Norwich School, Mr Allen enjoyed a career in accountancy and joined the housing society in 2010.
He was given the chief executive role four years later and has overseen projects such as the development of 20 flats at Leander Court on Bluebell Road in 2018, and the refurbishment of eight flats in Orchard Street.
In his retirement, Mr Allen and wife Liz plan to spend more time with their grandson, and would also like to learn Spanish while enjoying his allotment.
Norwich Housing Society, a non-profit with 300 affordable homes for older people, has appointed Tim Pinder as its new chief executive.
