Return to the office sees city house prices spike to more than £220k

House prices in cities have outstripped the suburbs and countryside as staff start returning to the office post-pandemic.

Since the start of this year property prices across the country's cities have typically grown by 9.2pc compared with 7.9pc growth on average in surrounding areas, Halifax found.

House prices in Norwich stood at £224,025 last month, compared to £209,662 in January 2022.

This is a 6.9pc growth in the city compared to 2.5pc growth in the surrounding areas.

Andrew Asaam, mortgages director at Halifax, said a trend of people looking for greener spaces to move to, which was seen early on in the coronavirus pandemic, had remained.

He said: “That trend didn’t disappear completely this year as house price growth in these areas remained strong.

“But as daily life started to get back to normal for many the opportunity to live in cities became more attractive again, driving up demand.

“There’s evidence of this in locations across the country, with property price inflation in the majority of cities outstripping increases in their surrounding areas.

“Clearly the economic environment has changed considerably in the last few months, with the likelihood of more significant downward pressure on house prices, as the cost of living squeeze and higher borrowing costs limit demand.

“The extent to which such trends will continue to shape the housing market is therefore uncertain.”

Mortgage rates have been surging since the start of the month, which will likely see many mortgage borrowers' repayments soar and could price first-time buyers out of the market.

Data from Norwich-based finance firm Moneyfacts.co.uk found that the average rate on a two year fixed mortgage needing a 25pc deposit had increased to 6.49pc on October 24 from 5.32pc at the start of the month.

An equivalent five year fixed mortgage rose to 6.47pc from 5.1pc during this same period.

Eleanor Williams, from Moneyfacts.co.uk, said that the mortgage sector "remains fluid".

"Interest rates have continued to rise, with the current average two- and five-year fixed rates both sitting at the kind of levels not seen since 2008," she added.