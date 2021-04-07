Published: 7:30 AM April 7, 2021

Jason Elves, manager at PureGym's three venues in Norwich is preparing to reopen on April 12. - Credit: Archant

Gyms in Norwich are offering discounts on memberships in a bid to attract members from April 12.

After Boris Johnson stuck to his plan for gyms to reopen next Monday, many venues are now promoting deals for both new members and those wanting to rejoin.

Brad Williams, celebrating his Club 100 being rolled out in 10 hotels across the UK. - Credit: Submitted

Most open their doors from 6am-6.30am on April 12 after closure because of the pandemic.

Brad Williams, the boss of 121 Fitness Management and founder of Club 100 Health Clubs, a personal trainer at the Royal Norwich golf club, Weston Longville, said all 25 of his one-to-one clients were returning.

"I think some people thought with all the online classes in lockdown, would people ever go back to the gym but you can't beat the personal touch when it comes to fitness training, I don't think human contact will ever disappear."

Not only is Mr Williams starting his sessions again from 6am on April 12 but he has also just secured a deal with the AccorInvest hotel group to provide Club 100 online sessions across 10 of its venues nationwide. He came up with the model which offers an exclusive gym service of up to 100 members at a venue.

PureGym's three sites in Norwich; in Castle Quarter, Aylsham Road and Riverside, are also reopening from 6am on April 12, and then offering 24/7 access from then on.

Jason Elves, manager, said: "We can't wait to open on Monday and all Norwich Pures will be 24/7 straight away."

Pure is offering its upgraded 'Plus' membership for the reduced price of £19.99 for the first month which includes being able to use more than one gym and taking a guest four times a month.

Nuffield Health gym, Barrack Street, is offering the rest of the month free if people book by April 11 with no activation fee on yearly memberships.

Bannatyne health clubs, with two in Norwich, are offering half price on joining fees and at Phoenix gym, Oak Street, they are offering no joining fees up to April 30.

Mark Bone, left, at Phoenix Gym in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

Mark Bone, managing director, said: "We now have new 'clean and crisp' changing rooms, flooring, lighting, air flow, more space and a brand new dedicated boxing studio. Although we have made lots of improvements we have kept an old school feel and still have Norwich’s best selection of equipment.

"We also have 14 sanitise stations around the club and every member gets their own personal cloth and anti-viral spray bottle to carry around and wipe the equipment down with."



