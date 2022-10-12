Promotion

The new owner of a popular Norwich garage has promised to keep providing “a good, reliable service” to customers – albeit under a different business name.

Bob Amiss Motor Vehicle Technicians, based on Mousehold Lane, is now trading as A.P. Vehicle Services after being taken over by Alex Payne, who has been with the business for 13 years.

The company was first established in 1994 by Bob Amiss, who previously worked for Mann Egerton in Norwich. It moved to its current premises in 2000, with Alex joining in 2009.

Bob is now handing over the reins to Alex but will continue to work for the business, especially on classic car repairs. “We still have quite a few classic cars coming in, which is Bob's remit,” said Alex. “He relishes stuff like that.”

Alex, 30, got into mechanics at college when he was 16 – and started working for Bob shortly before turning 17.

“You get something different every day, which is good,” said Alex. “I enjoy the challenge of trying to work out what's wrong with a car. That's the thrill of it really.”

He added: “I’m one of these people who always needs to be active and doing something. I couldn't sit in an office in front of a computer all day – that’s just not me.”

Alex Payne, owner of the newly-named A.P. Vehicle Services - Credit: A.P. Vehicle Services



A.P. Vehicle Services will continue to offer the same services as Bob Amiss Motor Vehicle Technicians. These range from manufacturer-specification and basic servicing, through to all manner of vehicle maintenance and repairs – including brakes, batteries, tyres, exhausts, air conditioning, power steering and suspension.

The business can also arrange offsite MOT tests at competitive prices. “We work with a very competent tester,” said Alex. “He’s been in the trade for about 30 years.”

Over the years, the garage has attracted local customers in Spixworth, Old Catton, New Catton, Sprowston and Thorpe St Andrew. “We also have a few customers who come from the other side of the city – and some who come in from Great Yarmouth to see us,” said Alex.

“I think the main reason we have such a good reputation – and so many people come back – is that we are honest with customers,” he added. “You get a good, reliable service and you’re kept up to date. We don't try and recommend work that you don't need; we're not that sort of garage.”

Suffice to say, this won't change under Alex’s ownership. “There aren’t going to be any drastic changes as soon as I take over – it will be the same two people, the same good service,” he said. “Within the next six months, we might bring in some different equipment, and if we start to get even busier, I may even look at taking somebody else on.

“From my point of view, I’m only 30 years old, so I’ll probably have another 30 years in the trade if I’m lucky,” Alex added. “I'll have to start learning how to work on hybrids and electrics because that is going to be the future.”



A.P. Vehicle Services is located at Unit 2-6, Mousehold Lane, Norwich, NR7 8HA. Opening hours are 8am – 5.30pm Monday to Thursday and 8am – 4.30pm on Friday.

To enquire about repairs, maintenance, servicing or MOTs, please call 01603 485200 or visit www.apvehicleservices.co.uk



