Post-lockdown drink led to award-winning 'WFH' website

An entrepreneur set up a website with a friend for people working from home (WFH) after they came up with the idea during a post-lockdown drink in a pub.

Ben Meen, who lives in Norwich's Golden Triangle, and his friend launched WorkLocal, a site that helps remote workers find places other than their homes to work for the day.

Mr Meen said they came up with the idea after meeting up at the end of the first coronavirus lockdown.

"We were actually sat in the William and Florence on Unthank Road and we started to think about how the pandemic had changed life," he said

"We were both working from home, bored of the home office and looking to make the most of our then newly found freedom.

"We also looked around us and saw that local pubs, cafes and businesses were reeling from the impact of a lockdown, and a boost in daytime customers would help them out. After a bit of searching there was no website that had reviews of these types of places based on how well they catered for workers."

Mr Meen and his friend - who asked not to be named - launched the website in November 2021 after getting £2,000 of initial funding from the University of East Anglia. They have now received a Young Innovator Award.

Mr Meen added: "WorkLocal is a website that is helping home workers to find exciting local places to work from and to support their local independent businesses in the process. We allow venues to set out their working terms up-front, so there aren’t any awkward conversations around minimum spends or when workers can occupy tables, and venues can clearly set out any special packages that might be available.

"We also try to make it easy for workers to find a venue that matches their requirements, with filters on everything from power sockets through to free parking."

The Young Innovator Award is awarded by Innovate UK to recognise young people from across the UK with great business ideas and who have the potential to become successful entrepreneurs.

As part of the award, winners also receive £5,000 to help grow their business.

Along with developing an app for Android and iOS, they are also looking to expand the concept. They have already launched the site in London and are hoping to launch it across the UK.

"We are also looking for businesses to add their venues to our site if they are open to workers and we are also looking for people to create an account to review their favourite places to work from."