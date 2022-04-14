Loads4Less, a Norwich-based removals and delivery firm, delivered 3.5 tonnes of essential supplies to Ukraine earlier this month – in partnership with estate agent Pymm & Co.

Managing director Adam Soall travelled to the Poland-Ukraine border with Steve Pymm, managing director of Pymm & Co, covering 2,500 miles in the space of four days. The pair decided to make the trip after being contacted by Norfolk Polonia CIC, a Polish charity based in Norwich, which was looking to transport donations to Ukraine.

“I started to think what can I do to help?” said Adam. “What can we offer as a local removals and delivery firm? Steve and I put our heads together and decided the least the both of us could do was to put our hands in our pockets, take a few days off and get some stuff out there.”

Adam and Steve took an overnight ferry from Harwich to the Hook of Holland on Sunday, March 27 before making the journey to Ukraine via Dresden, Germany. They returned to the UK on Thursday, March 31. “Stena Line gave us a free ferry with food and a cabin on the way back,” said Adam. “Everyone has been absolutely unbelievable.”

Adam and Steve personally delivered 3.5 tonnes of essential supplies to the Poland-Ukraine border - Credit: Jerry Daws-Stillfocusedmedia



The goods they transported included sanitizers, medicine, sanitary towels and bandages for the Ukrainian army. “It really pulls on the heartstrings because it makes you realise how desperate the situation is for them,” Adam added. “We wanted to see what else we could do.”

“We have now set up a JustGiving page to try and help further,” said Steve. “We want to send out five more vans over the coming weeks to help the people of Ukraine.”

The pair are looking to raise £10,000 to deliver further humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine, with all monetary donations going towards transport costs. Members of the public are also invited to donate any goods they would like to send to Ukraine – in addition to those donated by Norfolk Polonia.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/steven-pymm or contact Loads4Less at www.loads4less.co.uk/contact-us. For more information on Norfolk Polonia, visit www.norfolkpolonia.org.uk