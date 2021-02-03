Former dentist gets his teeth into care sector support

Published: 8:34 AM February 3, 2021

John Wade was formerly a dentist, but now puts his caring nature to use in his role as a caregiver for Home Instead. - Credit: Home Instead Norwich

A former Norwich dentist is among those who are offering to bring their valuable skills to the care sector at this time of need.

Home Instead Norwich has a range of opportunities available due to an expansion of the company, including training, scheduling, administration, caregiving and live-in care.

With a total of 30 roles to fill, the care service is urging people to consider a new career and to offer their transferable skills.

John Wade, 67, trained and worked as a dentist, running his own practice in Norwich for 38 years.





He decided to join Home Instead as a caregiver during lockdown.

Mr Wade said: "When all dental surgeries had to close in the initial lockdown, I found myself out of work. During this time, my mother and father-in-law began to need help, and I learned about Home Instead.

"Whilst making a care enquiry for my parents-in-law, I also enquired about their vacancies- and the rest is history."

Transferable skills learnt from his dental care include listening to and understanding the needs of a client, as well as identifying hazards.

Mr Wade added: "It is an honour to be a caregiver, performing a key role that should be looked upon with respect, something which the recent pandemic has highlighted. I am extremely grateful to Home Instead for giving me the opportunity to continue caring for others.”

Clients are supported to live as independently as possible, by caregivers who visit for a minimum of an hour at a time.

Caregivers’ duties are tailored to the needs of individual clients and ranges from companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, night care, personal care, shopping and errands.

Chris Carter, owner of Home Instead Norwich, said: “Many people who have found themselves out of a job due to the pandemic may have the transferable skills needed to work in the care sector.

"Our services are companionship-based, meaning characteristics such as being chatty and friendly are essential, skills which those with previous experience in hospitality and retail may already have.

"We are keen to speak to people from these sectors, to see if a move to caring is right for them.”

To find out more about Home Instead Norwich and their job vacancies, call 01603 963317 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/norwich/.