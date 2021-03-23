Published: 12:09 PM March 23, 2021

Anne Falgate in Cupcake & Co at Upper St Giles, pictured before the problem of fake negative reviews. - Credit: Archant

The owner of a Norfolk firm has praised customers for their "outpouring of love" following an alleged targeted "reputation attack".

It comes after Anne Falgate - the boss of Cupcake & Co, an independently-run cake firm in Upper St Giles Street - took to social media to explain a sudden spate of poor reviews.

Reviews complaining about the service and staff at the firm, most of which have now been removed, were believed to be as a result of a disgruntled job interviewee, Mrs Falgate said.

She added that the matter was being dealt with but it had been a "steep recruitment learning curve".

But customers voted with their own good reviews, with around 50 people posting praise and glowing comments.

Mrs Falgate said: "We have had such an outpouring of love over the last few days. It means so much that we have your support."

She had explained a sudden spate of poor Google reviews by posting on Instagram and Facebook: "In response to letting a shortlisted job applicant know that they won’t be going through to the next stage we have received a barrage of phone abuse and a number of negative reviews on our business page."

It comes after other business owners suffered similar fates by people attempting to affect their trade by posting negative reviews which lower a firms' ranking online as well as deters other customers.

Bosses at Norwich estate agency abbotFox complained to police after scores of negative reviews were left online on the agency's Facebook site last December, causing their review ranking to nosedive from 4.9 to 3.4.

Galton Blackiston. - Credit: Archant

Chef Galton Blackiston also officially challenged and got removed a bad review left on TripAdvisor which contained racist language.

And the owner of Minors & Brady estate agents, Jamie Minors, reported a spate of negative reviews by a scammer asking him to pay money. When he ignored the threats, scores of bad reviews appeared which were duplicated each day.

Mrs Falgate said: "It was a surprise to read reviews from people who weren’t customers stating that we had discriminated and treated someone badly.



"The threat to ‘take our business down’ is being reviewed by the police as the safety and welfare of our staff is something we take very seriously."

What to do about a fake negative review

It is tricky to get reviews taken down but businesses should report them to the website the comments are published on.

Most sites will assess reviews and potentially remove them if they don't meet their guidelines or if a business can prove they are untrue and potentially financially damaging.

A business owner can involve the police and/or trading standards depending on the severity of the 'reputation attack'.

Legal action can be taken against the reviewer.

Positive reviews from customers may be sufficient that one or two negative reviews don't have that much impact.