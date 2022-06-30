Norwich City have signed a partnership deal with an Italian floodlight company which will allow the club to stage pre-match light shows before night games.

The firm, AEC Illuminazione, is installing new technology in the ground, to be ready by the start of the new season, which will allow the displays to take place.

The company, which is based in Arezzo in eastern Tuscany in Italy and currently has a partnership with Serie B club Venezia FC, is new to the UK market.

AEC will aim to use the relationship with the Canaries to showcase their products to the wider UK sporting industry.

As part of the agreement the AEC crest will be present on the back of the men's first team shirts and replica shirts during the 2022-2023 season.

Norwich City commercial director Sam Jeffrey described the new deal as a "really exciting partnership."

He said: "AEC Illuminazione is an internationally recognised business which prides itself on delivering and outstanding product for its global customer base whilst staying true to the community values on which it was founded."

He thanked company shareholders Lorenzo Cini and the Cini family for their support.

He added: "We can't wait for the fans to see the new floodlights in operation at Carrow Road and look forward to AEC joining us on some amazing evenings through the season ahead."

AEC managing director Alessandro Cini said: "We are proud to light up the Carrow Road stadium with our Italian floodlights.

"We are honoured to collaborate with Norwich City which share with us the same values: quality, safety and sustainability.

"We look forward to giving a new extraordinary light experience to the fans and players."







