A new signing that’s worth a shot: Bullards gin teams up with Norwich City FC

Published: 9:29 AM August 15, 2018 Updated: 7:48 PM October 9, 2020

From left, Sam Jeffery of Norwich City, Bullards chairman Russell Evans, non-executive director John Bullard, Norwich City, Norwich City's director of commercial Ben Kensell, and Bullards director Craig Allison. Picture: Norwich City FC. - Credit: Archant

Norwich gin distillery Bullards has kicked off a partnership with Norwich City FC.

As part of the three-year deal, the club's bars, corporate areas and Delia's Restaurant will stock its award-winning gins from this season onwards.

The distillery will also get stadium advertising, animated videos, digital and offline advertising as well as hospitality benefits.

Norwich City commercial director Ben Kensell said: 'We're pleased to bring Bullards on board as our gin partner which allows us to further stock a renowned local company. This is the first exclusive partnership with a gin brand and the addition of another local partner is a big plus in what we're looking to achieve commercially.

'We're really confident our fans will enjoy having Bullards at Carrow Road this season.'

You may also want to watch:

John Bullard, whose father was the last chairman of the board of Bullard & Sons Ltd has recently joined Bullards on their board of Directors, said: 'We decided to partner with Norwich City Football Club because our brand is a 108-year-old Norwich institution and we have been keen to partner with other city institutions.

'Two iconic brands joining forces is a really strong message for our city and there is a real optimism in Norwich right now.'

Russell Evans, chairman of Bullards, said: 'This is a perfect fit for 'The Spirit of Norwich' trademark we have recently successfully registered, and will now be using across all of our products and marketing communications.'

Norwich City is also supporting Bullard's first crowdfunding campaign that launches in the autumn, where football fans will be able to purchase exclusive, money-can't-buy Norwich City and Bullards' rewards.

In 2017, Bullards' Norwich Dry Gin was named Best London Dry Gin in the World Drinks Awards.