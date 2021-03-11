Limited edition tea-infused Easter Eggs a smash in lockdown
- Credit: Marcela Costa
A Norwich chocolatier is bringing a regal theme to Easter this year.
Brazillian entrepreneur Marcela Da Costa launched her business The Emporium last year, specialising in brigadeiros style confectionaries - a recipe which uses condensed milk and cocoa to make a caramel-like effect chocolate.
Despite the initial setback of trying to register her Norfolk business while being locked down in Brazil - Ms Da Costa has seen her order numbers grow and hopes to open a shop in the city centre in the future.
And her limited edition Easter Eggs have caused a stir online as she announced the launch of her tea-infused creations based around a royal theme.
The Palace Easter Egg is dark chocolate infused with smoke Earl Grey, while The King is a Royal blend tea with white chocolate, and the Queen Victoria - a Victoria grey tea mixed with milk chocolate.
You may also want to watch:
She said: "I've only made 35 of each type of egg and already a few have sold. Ever since I launched my business the community in Norwich and across Norfolk has been so positive.
"I never really saw myself as owning a business when I moved to England five years ago. My mother lives in Norwich and she was always making sweets when I was growing up - I never really considered I could make family recipes into a business here."
Most Read
- 1 Giant four-metre-deep sinkhole opens up in Norwich park
- 2 What happened next? Author of 1990s love letter comes forward to tell all
- 3 Man found with 8,000 indecent child images feared catching Covid in prison
- 4 Man who defrauded more than £1.3m from Norfolk firm told to expect jail
- 5 Group of students isolating after Covid case on first day back
- 6 Consultation starts on plan to remove fish from Norfolk Broad
- 7 Power cuts for hundreds of homes as 60mph winds batter Norfolk
- 8 Police hunt wanted 58-year-old in Norwich
- 9 Vigilant boat firm checking postcodes to weed out 'non-local' customers
- 10 Restaurant with bedrooms set to open in heart of historic town
However with the birth of her daughter in 2019 Ms Da Costa took a step back from working in catering for the NHS in favour of a role where she could also look after her daughter.
She said: "I actually found it really took off when I started sharing more of my life. What it was like behind the scenes making chocolate as well as a bit about me and my daughter, for example.
"The business has just built really steadily. I'm seeing more collaborations come in which we will be launching in the near future - an ice cream maker in Great Yarmouth is one, for example.
"I think it has gone so well because we can deliver across the UK but also thanks to the quality of our chocolate. I use Callebaut which is a very high-quality chocolate and then try to use local suppliers as much as I can alongside that."
Ms Da Costa sells the majority of her stock through her Facebook page, Emporium Norwich, and is working on an online shop.