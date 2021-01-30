Published: 5:30 AM January 30, 2021

Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, who are finalists in The Great British Pub Awards 2020 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Staff at a popular Norwich music venue are hoping for funding support for a new summer outdoor stage.

The Brickmakers, on Sprowston Road, already has a few bands booked for this year when Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Landlady Charley South said they were drawing up initial plans for a stage as they felt customers would be reluctant to listen to music indoors given the backdrop of the pandemic.

The venue, known locally as the Brickies, is heavily reliant on live music to survive.

The Brickmakers, Sprowston Road. Picture: Archant - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

And the stage is dependent on a project grant to help towards the £15,000 costs.

You may also want to watch:

Grant funding was previously made available to the Sprowston venue through the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

This will carry on into April to see the business through to the end of June.

Ms South said: "The date for the grant to finish was March 31. With the second round of grant funding, a lot more people are applying for it and there's a smaller pot so it is very oversubscribed.

"We were applying until last week and the Arts Council decided anyone with grant funding could carry the money on into April instead of reapplying."

The landlady praised the support received so far, which had kept the business afloat to cover rental costs.

"Without the grant we would be shut by October," Ms South said. "The funds will support us for a few months but I am not sure what will happen at the end of June."

The business has kept in touch with customers through its Brickies Radio and its virtual pub on Thursday nights.

Ms South said: "We had 16 drop in the other night. It's not ideal but it keeps people connected and it's nice to be able to come along and say hello. Everyone is eager to get back to normal.

"We are all ready to open, everything is in place and we are waiting for the go-ahead which feels like a long way off right now.

"We are a music venue and do not make enough money to run as a pub. If there is no music, there are no customers."