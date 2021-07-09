Published: 5:37 PM July 9, 2021

People watching the England game and hoping for another victory like this moment after Harry Kane scoring, are being told they a lie-in isn't allowed on Monday. - Credit: PA

Workers hoping for a cheeky extra hour or two in bed after staying up to watch Sunday night's Euros final are being told the idea is a no go.

It had been hoped by some staff at big firms that they may be allowed to go into work a bit later on Monday morning.

However, most bosses said it would be business as usual - although they were getting behind the big game.

Some school headteachers have relented and allowed pupils to come in later than usual.

A spokesman from Aviva in Norwich said staff were expected in at the usual time on Monday - although it was up to each individual manager.

"We are supporting watching the game and it will be at the discretion of individual managers to allow staff to come in later," he said.

At Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich, opening hours were also not set to change.

Peter Treglown, managing director at Four design and PR agency said: “With most of our team working from home, they’ll be at their desks bright and early on Monday as always, whatever the result.

"In my case, I have Italy in the office sweepstake so my loyalties may well be stretched. After all, there’s £25 riding on this. And I like pasta.”

Dr Chris Bushby, chief executive at the Big C organisation in Norwich said, “Given the banter amongst our staff and volunteers, we know that almost everyone will be enjoying the football on Sunday evening.

"We have a flexible working policy at Big C and will be taking that approach, although of course ensuring that all core services are covered, especially for cancer patients and their families.”

Jarrold has put three lions on its shopping bags, altering its logo temporarily to celebrate the England game - Credit: Supplied

At Jarrold department store, it invited staff to come in dressed in red and white, or England shirts over the weekend. It also changed its logo to show three lions and was flying an England flag.

Staff are expected to start work as usual on Monday at Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Pupils are getting a lie-in at the St Mary's Community Primary School in Beetley. - Credit: Archant

However, some pupils will get a lie-in. Jessica Balado, headteacher at St Mary's Community Primary School, in Beetley, near Dereham, is allowing youngsters to come in by 10.30am on Monday. All teachers will have to be in at the usual time, however.

Admirals Academy and Raleigh Infant Academy, Admirals Way, Thetford were also allowing pupils to come in by 10am.