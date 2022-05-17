News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Local talent helps Norwich creative agency achieve awards success

person

Derin Clark

Published: 12:32 PM May 17, 2022
Members of the borne team at their office in St James Mill

Members of the borne team at their office in St James Mill - Credit: Denisa Ilie photography

A Norwich creative marketing agency has been shortlisted for two industry awards. 

Borne, which is based in the historic St James Mill in Norwich, has been nominated for The Drum Roses Awards and the Influencer Marketing Award. 

Carole Osborne, founder of Borne who was named Director of the Year at the 2019 EDP Business Awards, said: “Borne is in the fortunate position to have attracted talent that has always called Norfolk home but also talent that has been attracted to the city from all parts of the world.

“We have over 20 employees, all with extremely varied backgrounds. Some have moved here because it’s on the map as a real creative city/county, some wanted to bring up families and some moved back after stints in big cities and realised there was an opportunity to continue working on great creative projects - just perhaps with a better work/life balance.”

The company was named as a finalist in the Drum Roses Awards within the Public Sector category for its campaign to encourage Covid-safe behaviour in young people, which was commissioned by Norfolk County Council. 

The Influencer Marketing Awards has shortlisted Borne as a finalist in its Best Use of a Small Budget category for its campaign with Birmingham City Council to encourage reluctant and sceptical people to get the facts about the Covid vaccine and encourage people to get vaccinated. 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Bar 1 in Gorleston used for Heroes and Villains film

Seaside bar taken over for three weeks by Hollywood crew shooting film

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Forest Retail Park in Thetford was the check point for the multi-agency day of action

Norfolk Live News

Police stop 85 vehicles in one day amid safety crackdown

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Lookout at Holkham Estate park. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Seven beach walks with a cafe pit stop to try in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon