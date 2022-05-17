Local talent helps Norwich creative agency achieve awards success

A Norwich creative marketing agency has been shortlisted for two industry awards.

Borne, which is based in the historic St James Mill in Norwich, has been nominated for The Drum Roses Awards and the Influencer Marketing Award.

Carole Osborne, founder of Borne who was named Director of the Year at the 2019 EDP Business Awards, said: “Borne is in the fortunate position to have attracted talent that has always called Norfolk home but also talent that has been attracted to the city from all parts of the world.

“We have over 20 employees, all with extremely varied backgrounds. Some have moved here because it’s on the map as a real creative city/county, some wanted to bring up families and some moved back after stints in big cities and realised there was an opportunity to continue working on great creative projects - just perhaps with a better work/life balance.”

The company was named as a finalist in the Drum Roses Awards within the Public Sector category for its campaign to encourage Covid-safe behaviour in young people, which was commissioned by Norfolk County Council.

The Influencer Marketing Awards has shortlisted Borne as a finalist in its Best Use of a Small Budget category for its campaign with Birmingham City Council to encourage reluctant and sceptical people to get the facts about the Covid vaccine and encourage people to get vaccinated.