Norwich takeaway give free meals to families in need
- Credit: Kalam Miah
A Norwich eatery is distributing hot meals to families in need for one day this week.
The Bombay Spice Bangladeshi and Indian Takeaway on St Augustine's Street, Norwich, will be preparing dishes for 300 people tomorrow.
Recipients will be able to collect either chicken korma, chicken curry or vegetable curry with rice from the Norwich Central Mosque and Islamic Community Centre.
The mosque has been running a foodbank every Sunday since the beginning of November with charities such as the Norwich Food Hub and the Soul Foundation donating food for the cause.
Bombay Spice head chef, Kalam Miah, who is a trustee at the mosque, has been preparing the meals with support from his family and colleagues.
Sirajul Islam, secretary at the Norwich Central Mosque and Islamic Community Centre, said more than 200 people have already booked hot meals.
Mr Islam said: "We just wanted to do something for the community especially with the pandemic. So far the foodbank is going well."
You may also want to watch:
Call Bombay Spice on 01603 632020 for more information.
