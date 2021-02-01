Published: 10:26 AM February 1, 2021

Bombay Spice head chef Kalam Miah is pictured on the right preparing free hot meals for the community. - Credit: Kalam Miah

A Norwich eatery is distributing hot meals to families in need for one day this week.

The Bombay Spice Bangladeshi and Indian Takeaway on St Augustine's Street, Norwich, will be preparing dishes for 300 people tomorrow.

Recipients will be able to collect either chicken korma, chicken curry or vegetable curry with rice from the Norwich Central Mosque and Islamic Community Centre.

The mosque has been running a foodbank every Sunday since the beginning of November with charities such as the Norwich Food Hub and the Soul Foundation donating food for the cause.

Bombay Spice head chef, Kalam Miah, who is a trustee at the mosque, has been preparing the meals with support from his family and colleagues.

Bombay Spice head chef Kalam Miah was named East of England Bangladesh Caterers Association Chef of the Year in 2015.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Sirajul Islam, secretary at the Norwich Central Mosque and Islamic Community Centre, said more than 200 people have already booked hot meals.

Mr Islam said: "We just wanted to do something for the community especially with the pandemic. So far the foodbank is going well."

Call Bombay Spice on 01603 632020 for more information.