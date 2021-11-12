City car park arena plans delayed over noise concerns

An overhead view of the proposed Block Norwich venue. - Credit: Ellis Williams Architects

Plans for a new multi-use entertainment arena on a disused city car park have been delayed after councillors became frustrated over noise concerns.

The Norwich Block is a multimillion pound vision to transform land off Mountergate in Norwich that has previously been used as a surface car park.

It would see a 300-seater arena built using shipping containers, which could also host 1,500 capacity standing events in future.

On Thursday, councillors on Norwich City Council's planning committee heard the site has been vacant for over 20 years and is surrounded by residential properties.

An image showing how the entrance to Block Norwich could look. - Credit: Ellis Williams Architects

Green Party councillor Ash Haynes argued the development would go against council policy.

"I think this is going to produce unacceptable noise for residents in the area, there are residential buildings dotted all around the site," she said.

"Several of the sites house residents who are vulnerable, elderly people, people with disabilities, people who do not feel confident coming to a planning committee to state their case," she added.

Green councillor Ash Haynes - Credit: Submitted

Ahead of the meeting the council's environmental protection officer made several recommendations for reducing noise on the site, including a system that would shut off the sound system if it went above a certain volume.

The scheme had initially included outdoor attractions such as fairground rides, market stalls and a beer garden, but these were removed after neighbours and council planners raised concerns.

However, the company's noise impact assessment was disputed by South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller, who owns property near the site.

The former Norwich City Council car park where Block Norwich could be built is currently vacant and boarded up. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

He told the committee he had carried out an independent assessment which raised concerns over the developer's submission - including that the assessment was based on children's voices.

Councillors debated the plans for almost an hour and a half before deciding to defer it.

Marion Maxwell proposed the deferral, arguing they needed more information from their environment officer, who had been unable to attend the meeting.

This was agreed by the committee but a vote to visit the site was rejected.