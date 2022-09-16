Extra support unveiled for struggling businesses

Extra support is being offered to businesses in Norwich struggling with the 'cost of doing business' crisis.

Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), which works on behalf of 700 firms in the city and surrounding areas, has unveiled two initiatives to help companies.

Many firms have been struggling with high energy bills, rising supplier costs and falling consumer confidence - which has been dubbed the 'cost of doing business' crisis.

For some it comes immediately after navigating through a difficult period during the pandemic.

The first initiative sees Norwich BID working with Place Support Partnership (PSP), a business savings and support specialists, to provide free one-to-ones for local firms.

Aimed at small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), this service has been designed to help identify and realise savings when considering new contracts and choosing suppliers.

It will also help business owners to identify how to get the best value on services such as electricity, gas, water, telecoms, merchant services and insurance.

Sessions can be booked online at NorwichBHC.eventbrite.co.uk, and will take place on Wednesday September 21 between 10am to 4pm at Howes Percival's head office on Bedding Lane in the city centre.

Norwich BID has also partnered with Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership and Discover Kings Lynn to reduce costs for businesses by working together to elect a new waste and recycling firm.

Stefan Gurney, executive director at Norwich BID said: “Our number one priority is to help Norwich businesses in the face of the energy crisis, issues in consumer confidence, labour shortages, supply chain challenges and broader inflation.

"We have listened to our business concerns and put together some initial support for the local business community, while formulating longer term plans to assist businesses through what will undoubtedly be a challenging few months of trading.

He added: “We strongly encourage our businesses to participate in the Business Health Clinics and get expert help in reducing their utility costs.

"We also want to hear from our businesses on what support central government should be putting in place for our Norwich.”