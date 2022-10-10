Relocation, relocation, relocation... new bid to lure professionals to city

New campaign aims to attract professionals to relocate to Norwich - Credit: Archant

A campaign to persuade professionals across the country to relocate to Norwich has been launched in an effort to help ease the city's skill shortage.

The Work in Norwich (WiN) initiative is one of the eight projects from Norwich City Council's Town Deal programme, which aims to boost the city's economy.

Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) is launching the campaign which, along with appealing to professionals, aims to entice business owners and entrepreneurs to move their business to Norwich or start them here.

The initiative will be funded from the £25m government cash given to the Town Deal programme.

“Our business community have been asking for support to promote Norwich to employees and other businesses," said Stefan Gurney, executive director at Norwich BID.

"It has been great to leverage funding from the government’s Town Deals and be able to deliver an amazing ‘Work in Norwich’ campaign for every business to be able to use.

"We are so proud of our liveable, walkable and wonderful city and this is our chance to collectively promote Norwich as a superb place to work.”

The campaign is due to launch in January and will specifically target professionals already planning, or who are likely, to relocate.

It centres on the message 'WiN every day' and focusses on the perks, benefits and advantage of living and working in Norwich - giving firms the tools to showcase the benefits the city offers individuals and families.

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “We are delighted to have supported ‘Work in Norwich’ as one of our eight Town Deal projects.

"Those of us already based here know what an inspiring, creative and supportive place it is to live and work – this project will amplify this message, attracting new investment and skills to the city and contributing hugely to the ethos of our Town Deal programme, which is to achieve long-term, inclusive economic and productivity growth for the benefit of all our residents.”

The Town Deal Scheme was part of the government's flagship 'levelling up' project and Norwich was revealed as one of the areas to receive cash in 2020.