Norwich airport after dozens of new workers to cope with summer season

Derin Clark

Published: 3:03 PM January 21, 2022
Norwich Airport managing director, Richard Pace. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Airport managing director, Richard Pace. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norwich airport is looking to recruit over 50 new workers to help it cope with the upcoming summer season. 

The airport, which already has 150 employees, is looking to fill a wide range of roles, including customer services and passenger check-in, ground handling, flight operations, security and security assistants for passengers with restricted mobility (PRMs) and hidden disabilities to support them through the airport. 

Recruitment days are due to be held on Thursday 3 and Saturday 5 February, which will be held in the main departure terminal from 10am to 3pm. 

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, said: “With pent-up demand for holidays abroad and travel restrictions continuing to be relaxed, we’re anticipating a busy season ahead at Norwich Airport and need to recruit around 50 staff over the next few months.

“There are a range of roles available with great career opportunities so we hope local people will come along and find out more about working at their local airport.”

Norwich airport summer flight schedule 

The 2022 Norwich airport has published its summer schedule, with flights to popular holiday destinations to Cyprus, Greece and Spain due to fly this summer. 

Flights to Paphos, Cyprus will depart every Thursday from May 5 to September 22.

Departures to Corfu will be every Friday between May 6 to October 21.

Every Tuesday will see flights to Crete from May 3 to October 18, and departures to Rhodes will fly every Mary 4 to October 26. 

Direct flights to Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca and Tenerife are scheduled.

Every Saturday will see flights to Ibiza between May 7 to October 22. Departures to Majorca will fly every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday between May 3 to October 22.

Every Wednesday and Sunday will see flights to Menorca from May 1 to October 23.

Flights to Tenerife will depart every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday all year round. 

The airport has also announced it will be flying to Bulgaria and Turkey.

It will fly to Bourgas, Bulgaria every Thursday from May 19 to September 15.

Flights to Dalaman, Turkey will depart every Monday and Friday between May 2 to October 24. 

Daily flights to Amsterdam will continue, while regular flights to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Exeter are also scheduled. 


