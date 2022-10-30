Norwich Airport passenger levels still a quarter below pre-pandemic levels

Richard Pace, managing director at Norwich Airport, said it is making 'strong progress' in its post-pandemic recovery - Credit: Norwich Airport

Bosses at Norwich Airport say its Covid recovery is making "strong progress" despite passenger numbers remaining more than a quarter below their pre-pandemic levels.

The volume of travellers passing through the airport last month was at 73pc of the amount in 2019, and mean that the site is following a recovery curve in line with other UK airports.

Heathrow, the country's biggest airport, reported that passengers were also similarly down 25pc compared to the numbers travelling before the pandemic. It said that it could be "a number of years" before it returns to levels seen before 2020.

The aviation sector has faced a number of challenges as it tries to recover from the pandemic. During the summer, the industry saw widespread flight cancellations and delays, as airlines struggled to cope with the number of holidaymakers taking to the skies for the first time since 2020.

Although Norwich Airport was hit by these issues, seeing some passengers stranded for more than 24 hours, it said it was not affected by the long queues and baggage handling issues that some larger locations experienced.

The industry has also seen set-backs to its recovery due to the war in Ukraine.

A fall in passenger numbers to Bourgas in Bulgaria from Norwich Airport due to holidaymaker's concerns about its proximity to the conflict has led to travel firm Balkan Holidays scrapping flights to the destination next summer.

Despite the challenges, Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, said that it was making "solid progress" and "seeing steadily increasing passenger numbers".

He added: “Our figures are broadly in line with the latest ONS overseas travel and tourism figures released in June, which showed UK residents' visits abroad trending significantly upwards but still at two-thirds of the pre-coronavirus numbers.

“It’s too early to say what, if any, impact the cost-of-living situation is likely to have but we were heartened to see reports earlier this month by UK travel agents of a significant rise in bookings for overseas travel during September as consumers become more confident about taking holidays abroad.”