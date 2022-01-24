All flights to Edinburgh from Norwich airport cancelled due to Covid

All flights to Edinburgh from Norwich airport have been cancelled due to a fall in passenger numbers because of Covid.

Regular flights were scheduled, but all these have now been removed and no departures to Edinburgh can be booked until the end of March.

Passengers were told about the cancellations by the airline, Loganair, which operated the flight. In the email they were told that they would receive a full refund within 14 days.

When contacted for a comment, a spokesperson for Loganair said: “The decision to suspend the route between Norwich and Edinburgh from the February 14 was taken at the end of last week due to passenger booking numbers being below those expected.

“We recognise that Covid restrictions are being lifted, however the current isolation rules unfortunately continue to have an effect on customer confidence to book future travel.

“All affected customers have been notified and will be provided with a refund or an alternative date if required. We apologise to those customers who were booked and hope to welcome them back at a later date.”

Although Norwich airport has not responded when asked if any further flights have been cancelled, Loganair operates flights to Exeter, which currently cannot be booked via the airport's website.

Flights to Aberdeen, which are operated by the same airline, can be booked at the moment.

Last week the airport announced that it was recruiting over 50 workers to help cope with its summer season. A spokesperson for the airport has confirmed that, despite the cancelled flights, it is continuing with its recruitment drive.

As well as this, its summer schedule, starting from May, is still due to go ahead.

How can passengers get a refund?

Refunds need to be claimed via the email from the airline sent to passengers when their bookings were cancelled. Customers who do not receive a refund after a reasonable amount of time, should contact the airline to find out how long it will take to process.

Those who do not receive a reply from the airline, or the refund is taking longer than stated, can make a formal complaint to the Civil Aviation Authority.

Bookings by credit card of £100 or over are also protected under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974. Under this act, passengers can apply for a refund via their credit card if they do not receive one from the airline.