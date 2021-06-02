New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed

Published: 2:34 PM June 2, 2021 Updated: 3:27 PM June 2, 2021

You can now travel from Norwich to Barbados with only short layovers - Credit: Archant

Flyers from Norwich Airport can now reach Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago thanks to new routes announced by one of the site's operators.

KLM has announced that Norwich is among the list of new onwards routes for Bridgetown in Barbados and the Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago.

The flights will be beginning in November of this year and ending in March 2022.

Norwich Airport flights are changing because of Covid. - Credit: Archant

KLM is currently not operating its flights out of Norfolk to Amsterdam due to Covid restrictions.

Analysis from flights app Jack's Flight Club shows that the standard fares out of Norwich to Barbados this winter, via Amsterdam, are £431 a trip.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich to Trinidad and Tobago starts from £427.

The changes between flights at Amsterdam are on average just over an hour long.

KLM chief executive Pieter Elbers said: "For KLM, this represents the next, significant step towards rebuilding its network for the benefit of our customers. As many as 99 destinations in Europe will be served during summer and, with this latest expansion, KLM’s intercontinental network will also be significantly strengthened for winter."