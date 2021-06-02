News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 2:34 PM June 2, 2021    Updated: 3:27 PM June 2, 2021
You can now travel from Norwich to Barbados with only short layovers 

You can now travel from Norwich to Barbados with only short layovers - Credit: Archant

Flyers from Norwich Airport can now reach Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago thanks to new routes announced by one of the site's operators. 

KLM has announced that Norwich is among the list of new onwards routes for Bridgetown in Barbados and the Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago. 

The flights will be beginning in November of this year and ending in March 2022. 

Norwich Airport

Norwich Airport flights are changing because of Covid. - Credit: Archant

KLM is currently not operating its flights out of Norfolk to Amsterdam due to Covid restrictions.

Analysis from flights app Jack's Flight Club shows that the standard fares out of Norwich to Barbados this winter, via Amsterdam, are £431 a trip. 

You may also want to watch:

Norwich to Trinidad and Tobago starts from £427. 

The changes between flights at Amsterdam are on average just over an hour long.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station
  2. 2 Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell
  3. 3 The moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home
  1. 4 Boy threatened at knifepoint and woman hurt in two robberies in Poringland
  2. 5 Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale
  3. 6 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
  4. 7 Lorry driver caught carrying 18 tonnes of unsecured concrete blocks
  5. 8 Seven fire crews spend night battling A47 building blaze
  6. 9 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  7. 10 King's Lynn Town footballer faces drug dealing charge

KLM chief executive Pieter Elbers said: "For KLM, this represents the next, significant step towards rebuilding its network for the benefit of our customers. As many as 99 destinations in Europe will be served during summer and, with this latest expansion, KLM’s intercontinental network will also be significantly strengthened for winter."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Amazon has seen a dip in profits in the wake of new investments

Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Oliver has headed to the Norfolk Broads for a birthday getaway. 

Video

Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A screenshot from the video of the hot air balloon over the NDR.

Video

Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
The scene where a car smashed into Aubrey Eke's home in Holt.

Norfolk Live

'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus