Town post office reopens after month long closure for refurbishment
A town Post Office has reopened after being closed for most of January while a full refurbishment was carried out.
The office on New Road in North Walsham has been modernised to enhance its retail offering, with new additional counters for shop sales.
The office's four postal counters remain in place.
Printing, photocopying and passport photos services are now available at the branch and it will also stock a selection of greetings cards, helium balloons, giftware and stationery.
During the three week closure, the post office ran a mobile service alongside an outreach service at St Nicholas church hall to continue its service.
In October the branch in New Road, North Walsham was franchised to NG North Walsham Ltd, with Neal Gurney, who is already postmaster of several branches in Norfolk taking over the helm.
Matt Hatfull, Post Office network provision lead, said: “The whole Post Office and store looks modern and fresh, it looks really good.”
