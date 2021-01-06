News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Town markets to continue as 'food only' during lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:25 PM January 6, 2021   
North Walsham Market Place.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

North Walsham Market Place.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

A town's markets will continue during lockdown however traders will only be able to sell food products.

North Walsham's regular Thursday market will continue as normal and its monthly farmer's market will also resume on the last Sunday of January.

A North Walsham Town Council spokesman said: "The market will be running with the necessary food stalls but no other stalls will be able to, it will be run completely in line with government guidelines. The times and dates will be completely the same as normal."

The markets were originally stopped when the country went into lockdown for the first time in March last year, however it reopened on Thursday June 4 and has continued to operate since.

Shoppers are being urged to follow social distancing guidelines stringently by keeping two metres away from other visitors.

You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus
North Walsham News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scores of Norfolk schools will not reopen today

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Covid chaos as more than 100 Norfolk schools stay closed

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

The Norfolk primary schools which will not reopen on January 4

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Inspector sacked after paragliding accident while on restricted duties

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus