Town markets to continue as 'food only' during lockdown

Published: 1:25 PM January 6, 2021

A town's markets will continue during lockdown however traders will only be able to sell food products.

North Walsham's regular Thursday market will continue as normal and its monthly farmer's market will also resume on the last Sunday of January.

A North Walsham Town Council spokesman said: "The market will be running with the necessary food stalls but no other stalls will be able to, it will be run completely in line with government guidelines. The times and dates will be completely the same as normal."

The markets were originally stopped when the country went into lockdown for the first time in March last year, however it reopened on Thursday June 4 and has continued to operate since.

Shoppers are being urged to follow social distancing guidelines stringently by keeping two metres away from other visitors.