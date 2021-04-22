News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Garden centre reaping rewards as people rush to take up hobby

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:43 PM April 22, 2021   
Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

A town centre garden centre says it has continued to see a boom in sales as current Covid restrictions push many to dine, drink and meet outside.

North Walsham Garden Centre said new gardeners who took up the hobby during the first lockdown have been returning this year.

While a spike in alfresco dining due to current restrictions only allowing people to meet outside has seen outdoor furniture and barbecues fly off the shelves.

Owner Ben Youngs said: "The gardeners who started last year are coming back this year so we're definitely seeing an increase in footfall and in terms of new gardeners coming through.

"Pretty much everything is selling well, it's a really good mix of normal shrubs and then a lot of people have got into home growing again so vegetable seed has been very popular.

North Walsham Garden Centre, Norwich Road, North Walsham. Photo: Colin Finch

Despite restrictions lifting on April 12, the garden centre will wait until May 17 to open its cafe.


