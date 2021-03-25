News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former cafe set to become dog grooming salon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:48 AM March 25, 2021   
The former site of Butterfingers is set to become a dog grooming salon.

A town centre tea room is set to be transformed into a dog grooming salon.

Clippers Dog Grooming will open in the former Butterfingers tea room at 1 Mitre Tavern Yard in North Walsham if it gets planning permission.

If approved, the salon will be opened by Leanne Bunn, who has previously been dog grooming in the town from pet shop Sam's Pets in the Market Place.

She said: "I've been dog grooming in the town for years now and I saw that building and secured it so I'm just waiting for permission to be granted.

"It's the first time I'm going to have an actual salon."

The premises has been empty since Butterfingers closed last year. 

The salon would open from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday.

