News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Ground-breaking North Sea Transition Deal making strong progress

person

Derin Clark

Published: 12:27 PM February 17, 2022
Deirdre Michie, chief executive Oil & Gas UK. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Deirdre Michie, chief executive Oil & Gas UK. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The North Sea Transition Deal (NSTD) has shown strong progress in the first 10 months, a review by OGUK of the oil and gas sector's progress against the terms of the deal has found. 

The review also found that several key milestones have already been reached since the ground-breaking agreement was signed. 

The NSTD set out an ambitious plan for how the UK offshore oil and gas sector and the UK Government would work together to deliver the skills, innovation and infrastructure required to meet the UK's carbon reduction targets. 

The deal also aims to safeguard and transition thousands of existing jobs, while creating another 40,000 new jobs by 2030 in areas including carbon capture storage (CCS) and hydrogen production. 

One of the aims set out in the plan is to keep skills and jobs in East Anglia which, the report says, like other areas currently strong in oil and gas could be vulnerable to the transition.

Energy & Climate Change Minister Greg Hands MP said that the deal has helped "safeguard" jobs in the oil and gas sector. 

He said: “Since agreeing our landmark North Sea Transition Deal we have made great progress towards delivering on its ambitious commitments, helping support and safeguard the sector’s highly-skilled workers and supply chain as we shift to a lower carbon future.”
 
OGUK CEO Deirdre Michie, is confident that it will deliver on the ambitions of the deal. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Danger to life' warning for Norfolk as Storm Eunice set to hit county
  2. 2 High winds hammer Norfolk causing widespread disruption
  3. 3 Hunt is on to find mystery £1m lottery winner from Norfolk
  1. 4 New road could be driven through Norfolk grandmother's garden
  2. 5 Historic hall and former teacher training college goes up for sale
  3. 6 Region could take ‘hammering’ with Storm Eunice to bring 80mph gusts
  4. 7 Norfolk puppy seller accused of fraud dies before court case
  5. 8 TV stars take trip to Norfolk for Channel 4 show
  6. 9 Person airlifted to hospital after crash between car and bike on A143
  7. 10 Burger company at Norwich pub launching breakfasts 'with a twist'

She said “In less than 10 months, the UK Government and the offshore sector have made huge progress against the ambitious terms of the North Sea Transition Deal – working to reduce carbon emissions, invest in new energy technology and build the foundations for a just transition to net zero by 2050.

"This is only the beginning, but I believe that through close cooperation with governments across the UK, we will deliver on the deal – which can act as a blueprint for collaboration in other countries.” 

Based on production forecasts, OGUK estimates that there still may be  more than 190,000 jobs across the UK  in 2030 - about 105,000 directly - a significant number but down on today's figures.


Norfolk
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A house in Scratby where the same family has lived for over 100 years is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

Tucked-away home in seaside village smashes auction guide price

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the coastal erosion at East Runton, taken in late 2017. Photo: BlueSky UAV Special

Planning and Development

Cliff edge caravan park pleads for inland move

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Flowers have been left at the scene of a crash in Norwich

Flowers left at scene of fatal crash after car enters river

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Strong wind blows across Cromer Pier. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Live News

Storm Dudley warning issued as 'very strong winds' to hit Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon