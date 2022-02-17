Ground-breaking North Sea Transition Deal making strong progress

The North Sea Transition Deal (NSTD) has shown strong progress in the first 10 months, a review by OGUK of the oil and gas sector's progress against the terms of the deal has found.

The review also found that several key milestones have already been reached since the ground-breaking agreement was signed.

The NSTD set out an ambitious plan for how the UK offshore oil and gas sector and the UK Government would work together to deliver the skills, innovation and infrastructure required to meet the UK's carbon reduction targets.

The deal also aims to safeguard and transition thousands of existing jobs, while creating another 40,000 new jobs by 2030 in areas including carbon capture storage (CCS) and hydrogen production.

One of the aims set out in the plan is to keep skills and jobs in East Anglia which, the report says, like other areas currently strong in oil and gas could be vulnerable to the transition.

Energy & Climate Change Minister Greg Hands MP said that the deal has helped "safeguard" jobs in the oil and gas sector.

He said: “Since agreeing our landmark North Sea Transition Deal we have made great progress towards delivering on its ambitious commitments, helping support and safeguard the sector’s highly-skilled workers and supply chain as we shift to a lower carbon future.”



OGUK CEO Deirdre Michie, is confident that it will deliver on the ambitions of the deal.

She said “In less than 10 months, the UK Government and the offshore sector have made huge progress against the ambitious terms of the North Sea Transition Deal – working to reduce carbon emissions, invest in new energy technology and build the foundations for a just transition to net zero by 2050.

"This is only the beginning, but I believe that through close cooperation with governments across the UK, we will deliver on the deal – which can act as a blueprint for collaboration in other countries.”

Based on production forecasts, OGUK estimates that there still may be more than 190,000 jobs across the UK in 2030 - about 105,000 directly - a significant number but down on today's figures.



