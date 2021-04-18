News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Sore heads this morning' - North Norfolk pubs enjoy first Saturday back

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 3:17 PM April 18, 2021   
The Gangway pop-up space in Cromer

The Gangway pub's pop-up space in North Lodge Park, Cromer.

North Norfolk pubs enjoyed a busy first Saturday back after lockdown, with loyal patrons braving the evening chills to relax with friends. 

The Gangway bar in Cromer was making thriving use of a new temporary space it has established for Fridays and weekends in the town’s North Lodge Park.

“It was really busy - we had people queuing the whole time for a table,” said owner Will Chandler.

“There will definitely have been some sore heads this morning,” he added. 

Hardy pub-goers were well-prepared for the evening cold.

“All the Cromer locals know to wrap up warm in the evening, whatever time of year it is anyway, so there were lots of people with blankets, and it worked really nicely,” said Mr Chandler.

The Robin Hood in Sheringham.

The Robin Hood in Sheringham.

Katy Treanor, manager of the Robin Hood pub in Sheringham said: “It was a good turnout last night, a busy day for us from the get-go when we opened at 12  - it’s non-stop till we close up now.”

Meanwhile at the Feathers pub in Aylsham, landlady Fran Colk said they had enjoyed a “steady” rate of customers throughout the evening, but Friday had been busier. 

The Feathers pub in Aylsham

The Feathers pub in Aylsham

“The whole week’s been pretty good,” said Ms Colk.

“As the sun goes down, people gravitate towards our heaters, so it’s working out fine, and people are quite hardy,” she added.

“We’ve had lots of regulars about and we’ve done a lot of work in the garden to make more sheltered areas. It’s all been very positive,” said Ms Colk.

At the Ship Inn in Mundesley, assistant manager Matilda Proud said: “It was a great atmosphere throughout the day and evening. Obviously because of the outside dining, people were a bit cold towards the end of the evening, but it’s been going really well.”

The Ship Inn's beer garden

The Ship Inn enjoys sea views from its outdoor space, and will hope to welcome customers back indoors from May 17

“Reopening has been a shock to the system for everybody, but it’s been fantastic,” she added.

The Inn’s loyal patrons were not deterred by the evening sea breeze.  

“People really did commit, they came with their layers and hats and gloves and scarves, but I don’t blame them!” said Ms Proud, who added that the Inn’s outdoor space had been full every day since reopening on Thursday. 

“We’re quite lucky to have the beautiful sea view in the garden, and people are just enjoying being out again, being in their groups of six and seeing people they haven’t seen in a long time.”

