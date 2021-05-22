Champagne and surf: Luxury holidays simplified thanks to new firm

Published: 5:00 PM May 22, 2021

Holidaymakers looking to take the stress out of booking a break this summer can enlist the help of a new luxury concierge service launched for the region.

North Norfolk Concierge handles everything from accommodation through to activities - down to the minute details like the customer's favourite champagne ordered on ice during a massage.

The business was launched by Ashton Vian, who has a background in events management and hopes to expand the service into weddings and events in the future.

Miss Vian said: "It sounds cheesy but I'm really passionate about great service. If I go somewhere and the service is great I'll leave a review, I'll let managers know, and I'll go back again.

"That's really where this began. It was looking at the landscape and businesses around me and realising there was a gap in the market to offer really high quality service so people can come and visit this area without the stress of booking.

"The advantages of coming through me is firstly the convenience. When you're looking at booking a holiday you can be really overwhelmed with the choice and what's available without really knowing if it's any good.

"People can also get exclusive accommodation and deals through me that they wouldn't be able to find elsewhere. We specialise in luxury accommodation and experiences - pools, hot tubs, horseback riding, couples massages - that you might not be able to organise otherwise."

The mother-of-one added: "I think it's fair to say you'll get a higher spec holiday in the UK at the moment than you will abroad - and especially after the year we've just had with so much uncertainty over travelling. I love foreign holidays and travelling, but you wouldn't catch me going this year."

Miss Vian also has hopes to one day expand her team to include caterers and in-house waiting staff to handle events bookings.

She said: "I wanted to do a soft launch on the holiday concierge service before I start trying to do events like weddings and balls which I realise will have a lot longer lead times."

For more information visit the North Norfolk Concierge website.