Popular seaside café set to reopen next month

Sue Pope and Carol Pickering, who are part of the management team behind the re-opening of North Lodge Café. - Credit: Ashley Pickering/Anglia Picture Agency

A popular north Norfolk café is set to reopen next month after it closed due to "financial pressures".

North Lodge Café in Cromer will reopen at 10am on Saturday, July 2, with an opening ceremony featuring live music, a raffle and bric-a-brac stalls.

It comes after the business closed on Monday, May 2, after the Friends of North Lodge Park, who run it, said the café was "financially unsustainable".

At the time, a spokesman for the group said: "The effects of Covid, staffing costs, increase in stock cost and health and safety legislation have all contributed to the difficulty in making ends meet."

The café will now reopen after being taken over by a new group of volunteers with all profits to go to local Cromer charities.

Sue Pope, one of the new volunteer managers, said: "I hope the café will bring back the sparkle and vibrancy that has been missing from the park.

“Of course, we still need more volunteers, so if you feel you can help this worthy cause by giving us some of your time, please contact us on 07340936171 or by email at northlodgecafe@gmail.com."

Live music on the opening day will start at 11am with Tom, Dick and Harry, followed by The Walker Brothers at 1pm.