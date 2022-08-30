Region to benefit from business agreements worth £150m

Money from new business agreements worth £150m will give the region a financial boost and create job opportunities in Norwich.

Norse Group, which provides services to local authorities, has announced deals with Alliance Norse and Rochford Norse.

The firm is owned by Norfolk County Council and said that the partnerships will boost its forward order book to now stand at more than £2.1bn.

Justin Galliford, CEO of the Norwich-based company, said that the deals will "lead to more money coming into the region" as well as creating jobs at its head office.

Norse Group states that its is one of Norfolk's largest employers and has more than 1,500 staff throughout the county.

It provides a range of services in England and Wales, including in property, facilities management and care.

As part of the new agreements, under an initial 10-year contract, Alliance Norse will now be responsible for housing repairs and maintenance, capital project and facilities management services across High Peak Borough Council and Staffordshire Moorlands District Council.

Meanwhile, its eight-year Rochford Norse deal - which is co-owned by Norse and Rochford District Council - provides household waste and recycling collection and street cleansing services.

Mr Galliford said: “These new partnerships will deliver significant benefits to our new partner councils – by saving them money and providing social value. Our mantra is ‘improving people’s lives’, and we bring this ethos to all of our twenty-plus joint ventures.

“Just as importantly, as Norse group is wholly owned by Norfolk County Council, these new partnerships will lead to more money coming into the region, and will help to create high-value job opportunities at our head office in Norwich.”

Dave Sperring, Rochford District Council’s portfolio holder for the environment, added: “We are delighted to be entering this new venture with Norse, which will provide a sustainable future for our District’s environmental services, both environmentally and financially.”