News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Gallery

Futuristic farming robots demonstrate a new era of food production

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 6:37 AM May 26, 2022
Farmdroid machine at the Normac robotic farm machine demonstration at Hempton, near Fakenham

The Normac robotic farm machine demonstration at Hempton, near Fakenham. With the Farmdroid machine are Ernest Doi, Michael Massingham, Jim Pamment, and Richard Perry - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The future potential of hi-tech driverless robots to take over manual farming tasks was put to the test in a Norfolk field.

The Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac) held an event near Fakenham, which it said was the first specialist public demonstration of agricultural robotics in the county.

Around 200 people gathered to watch working displays of camera-guided hoes and driverless weeding, cultivating and spraying machines.

The 14 exhibitors included FarmDroid, which claims to be the world’s first fully automatic robot that can handle both sowing and mechanical weed control. The solar-powered robot uses a GPS signal to mark the placement of every sown seed, so it can subsequently identify and remove unwanted weeds.

The Normac robotic farm machine demonstration. With the Stout AgTech machine is Andrew Bailey of UK Planter Solutions

The Normac robotic farm machine demonstration at Hempton, near Fakenham. Demonstrating the Stout AgTech machine is Andrew Bailey of UK Planter Solutions - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Camera-guided machines included US-based Stout AgTech’s smart cultivator, which uses "artificial intelligence and cutting-edge vision technology" to eliminate weeds and cultivate the ground in a single pass.

Norfolk exhibitors included Crop Angel, which specialises in the targeted spraying of crops using aerial drones.

Normac county organiser Chris Thomas said the event was driven by a growing interest in weed control technology which can address labour shortages and relies less on costly and ecologically-damaging weedkillers.

"We had a good number of people here who were seriously thinking about how they were going to manage their farms in the future," he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
  2. 2 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
  3. 3 Men fined more than £600 for fishing illegally
  1. 4 Farmer says cousin's wedding venue will bring 'criminal activity'
  2. 5 A47 clears following long delays after four-vehicle crash
  3. 6 The best places to eat in north Norfolk according to The Good Food Guide
  4. 7 Green light for new Sainsbury's store on 850-home estate
  5. 8 Factory worker was found dead at home, court told
  6. 9 9 of the best campsites on the Norfolk coast
  7. 10 Norwich man wins jackpot on BBC game show Pointless

"In five years' time, a lot more farmers will be buying this sort of equipment because of the shortage of labour.

"And, of course, now they are able to get various technology grants under the new government agricultural schemes, so that is another great incentive.

"It will start in the vegetable industry where there is a lot of manual labour required but, before long, circumstances will dictate that cereal growers, for instance, might not be able to use the chemicals they use now for weed control, so will have to resort to mechanical hoeing.

A Steketee machine at the Normac robotic farm machine demonstration at Hempton, near Fakenham

A Steketee machine at the Normac robotic farm machine demonstration at Hempton, near Fakenham - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"Agricultural machinery has changed so much over the years. It is all about computer technology now, and all the camera-guided stuff that goes with it.

"It is a completely different ball game, and there are some very sophisticated people doing this - the Stout machine is a very, very hi-tech machine which was designed by a NASA space engineer."

The machinery was demonstrated within a growing crop of maize in a field supplied by the Raynham Farm Company.

Harry Shepard and Chris Eglington of Norfolk drone firm Crop Angel, at the Normac robotic farm machine demonstration

Harry Shepard and Chris Eglington of Norfolk drone firm Crop Angel, at the Normac robotic farm machine demonstration at Hempton, near Fakenham - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Farmdroid machine at the Normac robotic farm machine demonstration at Hempton, near Fakenham

The Farmdroid machine at the Normac robotic farm machine demonstration at Hempton, near Fakenham - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Crop Angel drone at the Normac robotic farm machine demonstration at Hempton, near Fakenham

The Crop Angel drone at the Normac robotic farm machine demonstration at Hempton, near Fakenham - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Farming
Fakenham News

Don't Miss

The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk seaside hotels named among the best in Britain

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Dave and Angela Dawes from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire at a press conference at Down Hall Country House

Lifestyle | Video

Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions

Pearce Bates and Harry Rutter

Logo Icon
Amy Godwin and Liberty James at Fakenham Racecourse for Ladies Day

Gallery

PICTURES: The best-dressed punters at Fakenham Ladies Day

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
From Wall To Wall LONG LOST FAMILY: BORN WITHOUT TRACE Ep1 Monday 23rd May 2022 on ITV Pictured:

Norfolk zoo keeper abandoned as a baby reunited with mother in ITV show

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon