Young farmers reflect on a 'troubling and frustrating' year

Published: 12:00 PM January 15, 2021

Norfolk Young Farmer Will de Feyter, 23 with his flock of sheep in East Ruston.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Norfolk's young farmers have been praised for their resilience during a year in which their finances and support staff were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 77th Annual General Meeting of the Norfolk Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (YFC), held online, discussed the impact of Covid-19 on the organisation's activities and fundraising.

County treasurer Ben Johnson said although a small surplus was made in the year ending August 31, a shortfall in revenue since then had created an £11,500 deficit in the year to January 12, a position which "would have been significantly worse had staff adjustments not been made in a timely way".

Through restructures and redundancies, the county administration team - which supports 26 clubs and more than 500 members - has been reduced from four staff to just one to lift pressure on the books.

Norfolk YFC chairman Will de Feyter paid tribute to the "hard work and flexibility" of the club's members, staff and committees through difficult times.

"As years in Young Farmers go, this one has been surreal and we probably now face our greatest challenge as a federation as we launch into 2021," he said.

"Without our members we would not have an organisation. Your ingenious ways of keeping the YFC flame alive has had me in awe.

"Your determination and resilience through troubling and frustrating times, has been breathtaking. And your contribution and involvement is key to keeping this organisation going."

County president Ken Proctor added: "The dreaded C-word has really left its mark. But what has impressed me more than anything over the whole situation is the resilience of the Young Farmers."

The AGM also presented Norfolk YFC's annual awards including the Chairman’s Cup for outstanding club achievement, which was awarded to Swaffham YFC for their "outstanding leadership and enthusiasm", and the YFC Club of the Year, presented by Tim Papworth to Loddon YFC "for going above and beyond to keep its members involved and engaged".

There was also a Long Service Award for Countrysider development officer Moira Harrison, who took voluntary redundancy last year. Mr de Feyter said: "Moira had been with us for 25 years and worked tirelessly for Countrysiders, taking them from strength to strength.

"As a result of her hard work, we have 15 Countrysider clubs, in which younger members have learned how to stock-judge, take part in sports and public speaking, and in a couple of cases, become county chairs."