Loneliness led to young professional setting up successful networking group

A desire to make friends and connect with like-minded professionals led to a young marketer setting up a successful networking group which will be celebrating its first anniversary next month.

Originally from Hertfordshire, Grace Appleby was feeling lonely and isolated as the only person in a marketing role at a Norwich firm so decided to set up a Norfolk networking group.

Grace Appleby set up Norfolk Women's Marketing Network in 2021 - Credit: ETT Photography

Miss Appleby has built a thriving community of female and non-binary creatives through her Norfolk Women's Marketing Network, which will be celebrating its first anniversary with a party on September 8.

The group regularly meets for networking events, which has resulted in some members finding out about, and successfully applying for, their dream jobs.

Not only has the 24-year-old helped other women progress in their career, but she has also seen success in her own working life.

Moving on from the role that left her feeling isolated, she is now head of client services at Norwich marketing agency Yawn.

She joined the company two years ago as an intern, but progressed quickly and was promoted to the senior role earlier this year.

Ms Appleby said: "I'm very ambitious.

"I've been lucky that the owner of the agency, Sam [Edwards], has given me the opportunity to grow and has invested a lot of time in helping me to progress."

Despite her ambitions, she is happy to stay in Norwich and is not considering the bright lights of London.

"I definitely want to stay in Norwich at the moment," she said. "Norfolk is such a great hub of creativity - there is a great creative community here.

"London doesn't appeal to me, I don't want to live or work there.

"I grew up just a 20 minute train journey from the centre of London and the bright city lights are not as appealing when you've spent time there.

"I'm committed to being at Yawn for at least the next five years and helping it to grow."

The networking group now holds workshops and panel discussions to help members learn and upskill - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

Along with her own career goals, Ms Appleby also has plans to grow her networking group.

She said: "I want to grow the Norfolk Women's Marketing Network and to have folk working for the organisation.

"At the moment it's mainly just me working on it during my free time in the morning, evenings and weekends.

"I want to focus on growing the networking, to hold more panels and workshops to help members upskill and to do more social campaigning to bring more equality into the industry."