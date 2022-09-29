'I nearly cried' - Norfolk woman overwhelmed with national award win

Angela Bell was overwhelmed when she beat law firms from across the country to win top award - Credit: Professional Paralegal Register

A Norfolk woman revealed she nearly cried after beating huge law firms from across the country to be named the nation's best paralegal.

Angela Bell, who works at Longe and Co, won the National Best Family Law Paralegal at a black-tie event in Birmingham on Thursday, September 22.

The mother-of-four is one of just three staff working at the Norwich law firm, based in Princes Street, and was up against companies with multiple offices across the UK.

"I feel quite chuffed that a small Norfolk firm has won," Mrs Bell said.

Law firms from across the country were at the awards - Credit: Professional Paralegal Register

"I won against huge firms with four or five offices across the country."

Although The National Paralegals Award is an annual event, this is the first time she entered.

Paralegals work for law firms carrying out research, preparing documents and giving legal advice to clients.

Mrs Bell said that one reason she thinks she won the award is because she advocates in court on behalf of clients, which many paralegals would have someone else do for them.

She continued: "Winning was completely overwhelming.

"I walked in and I didn't know anyone at all.

"We had a three-course meal and the first award up was for the Best Family Law Paralegal.

"I didn't expect to win but I was hoping I would.

"When my name was announced I nearly cried.

"It was fantastic to win.

"It highlights the hard work and achievements I have accomplished."

Mrs Bell has been working at the firm for seven years.

"I love working at Longe and Co and am so proud of this firm," she added.

Away from work she is a keen runner and has completed 17 marathons.

She revealed that she hasn't had a chance to celebrate her win yet as she was back at work the following day and has been preparing to run the London Marathon this Sunday (October 2).

"I've only had five weeks to train for the marathon as I've taken a charity place of someone who had to drop out," she added.