Apprenticeship allows Norfolk woman to pursue her dream career

For many the financial impact of training for a new career can put them off switching professions and fulfilling their ambitions of landing their dream job.

But for those looking to earn while reskilling, joining an apprenticeship scheme could be the ideal solution.

Often people have a misconception that apprenticeships are only available to young school leavers, however they are usually open to those of any age and, with a wide range of roles available across Norfolk and Suffolk, have been a successful way for older people to retrain for their dream job.

Donna Todd was in her 40s when she decided to change from her career as a community assistant practitioner in the Norfolk town Dereham. Concerned about how retraining would affect her family financially, she thought joining the NHS apprenticeship scheme would be the perfect opportunity that would allow her to earn money while pursuing her dream of becoming a tissue viability nurse.

She said: "I chose to apply for an apprenticeship because I could continue to have an income while studying. My employer also guarantees a Band 5 Registered Nurse post within the Trust, on completion of the apprenticeship."

The training she received was extensive and on completing the apprenticeship she will gain a BSc Adult Nursing Degree.

Ms Todd said: "I work within the community visiting patients in their own homes. A large part of our caseload is wound care; I perform holistic assessments, blood tests routine catheter changes, Dalteparin injections, insulin administration and many other nursing interventions.

"I also work within a leg ulcer clinic, treating patients who have venous leg ulcers. I am so passionate about wound care as this is what I enjoy the most, supporting patients through their wound care journey - it is an amazing feeling when patients are fully healed and you have been part of their recovery.

"I would say the most difficult time I have had working in my role has to be the Covid-19 pandemic as we are not able to embrace patients when they are feeling low in mood, as I could previously, prior to the pandemic."

Before completing the apprenticeship, Ms Todd had already been offered a full-time job.

She said: "I originally started as a healthcare assistant, I then applied and completed my Level 5 Health Studies Apprenticeship with the Trust and gained an assistant practitioner post prior to commencing the nursing degree apprenticeship."

Ms Todd described the placement as an "amazing experience" where she has "met fantastic professionals that have been hugely supportive".

She added: "An apprenticeship is a wonderful way to continue to earn a wage and learn. I always wanted to be a nurse but with a family I was unable to do a traditional nursing degree as I was committed to supporting my family financially.

"I will be 50 when I graduate and I couldn’t be prouder of myself and very grateful to Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust for their commitment and belief in me and additionally, the University of East Anglia for their fantastic support which has enabled me to reach my dream to be a registered nurse."