Business achieves growth despite launching during pandemic

Rebecca Lomax has been named as a NatWest Encouraging Women in Franchising (EWIF) Awards for 2022 in recognition for her business success - Credit: Puddle Ducks Norfolk and Suffolk/Rebecca Lomax

A Norfolk woman has been named a finalist for a national business award in recognition for her successful business launch and growth during the pandemic.

Rebecca Lomax launched her Norfolk Puddle Ducks franchise in September 2020, which provides swimming classes to babies and pre-school children, and has since grown to 17 employees and now also covers Suffolk.

The mother-of-one has been nominated for the New Woman Franchisee of the Year at the NatWest Encouraging Women in Franchising (EWIF) Awards for 2022 in recognition for her success.

Mrs Lomax decided to give up her corporate job and open the franchise in 2019 after the birth of her daughter.

Originally planning to launch in April 2020, she had to push back the opening to the September due to the first lockdown, which she said was "a difficult start" and growth was "a lot slower than we initially thought".

Finally able to open during the autumn of September 2020, further lockdowns continued to impact her business.

Deciding to use the time productively, the 33-year old said she spent the time working on the marketing and promotion of her business while juggling childcare.

She said: "It was all very much home working and trying to find new ways of getting though to potential customers and potential pools."

Despite overcoming the initial challenge of launching a business during the pandemic, Mrs Lomax is now facing problems recruiting and the issue of rising living costs.

Mrs Lomax said: "At the moment we're looking at recruiting one poolside assistant and one teacher in Norfolk.

"We've found it a little bit easier in the last couple of months but it's still a real struggle.

"I've been trying to recruit for one teacher for the best part of two years."

And she is noticing that some parents are struggling to afford the classes.

She said: "We've lost quite a few people in recent weeks.

"We're being told that they can't currently afford the lessons with rising energy costs and other bills going up and it's a worry from a business point of view."

She added: "We’re trying to do what we can do in terms of maintaining our prices and trying not to raise it with everything going up.

"But obviously it’s quite a difficult balancing act as well for the business."