Plans for major expansion of offshore wind farms go under the spotlight

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:11 PM March 13, 2022
All 88 turbines at the Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm have now been installed. Picture: Ian Bur

Equinor is planning to expand Sheringham Shoal Wind Farm - Credit: Archant

Mixed views are being expressed over plans for the major expansion of two offshore Norfolk wind farms.

The firm behind plans say recent public feedback has been "really positive" - but those in opposition still believe the project needs an urgent rethink.

Norwegian energy giant Equinor, which operates the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon wind farms, is looking to double their capacity. 

The Dudgeon offshore Wind Farm, situated just off Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Equinor is planning to expand Dudgeon Wind Farm - Credit: Archant

But the scheme in its current form would require the digging of miles-long cable trenches across the Norfolk countryside.

While opponents have proposed an offshore ring main - allowing wind farms to connect to the National Grid at the coast rather than via cable trenches - Equinor has said it is "not yet viable". 

The company recently held a series of public information days in north Norfolk and Norwich, at which locals were given the chance to express their concerns.

Alice Baxter, media relations officer at Equinor, said the majority of conversations has "ended on a really positive note". 

One of the substations at the Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm. Picture: Ian Burt

One of the substations at the Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm - Credit: IAN BURT

She added: "We were really overwhelmed by the turnout, and so impressed with the intelligent questions being asked on roads, access points and environmental impacts - all very understandable concerns. 

"There is a critical need for clean, home-grown energy, and I think people really do get that. 

"The company has gone to huge efforts to lessen the impacts, an example being our commitment to drilling under roads which comes at a big extra cost."

Chris Monk, from Cawston, has been among the more prominent opposition voices to wind farm projects in recent years. 

All 88 turbines at the Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm have now been installed. Picture: Ian Bur

Sheringham Shoal Wind Farm is located just over 10 miles from the coastline - Credit: Archant

The village, near Reepham, is on the planned cabling route and one of the parishes promoting proposals for an offshore transmission network, into which a government review is ongoing

While in favour of green energy, Mr Monk claimed Equinor's plans were not fit for for purpose. 

He said: "We support wind farms and renewable energy, but not using this outdated and expensive delivery into the National Grid.

"Doing things differently would simply delay Equinor for maybe a year or two.

The Dudgeon offshore Wind Farm, situated just off Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dudgeon Wind Farm is located almost 20 miles from Cromer - Credit: Archant

 

"This current project will mean life in and around Cawston will be disrupted in terms of traffic and noise for eight to 10 years. 

"We are saying 'you don't need to do it this way'. People call us NIMBYs, but we are trying to get this properly."

Ms Baxter added: "Using offshore ring mains is a vision the company is striving towards, but it is just not viable yet and not in Equinor's control."

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
