Video
Wildlife trust's final push to hit appeal target on 95th anniversary
- Credit: Shaun Lawson
On the 95th anniversary of buying its first nature reserve, Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) has appealed for help to raise the final £30,000 needed to make its latest land purchase for nature.
The trust needs to raise £625,625 by May to expand its Thompson Common reserve near Watton, one of the Brecks’ most important nature reserves.
And with the finishing line in sight, it has renewed its appeal on the same day on which the fledgling trust made its first land acquisition 95 years earlier.
On March 6, 1926, a dozen wildlife enthusiasts led by Dr Sydney Long purchased Cley Marshes to be preserved as "a bird-breeding sanctuary for all time".
Later that year they created what was then known as Norfolk Naturalists Trust, whose aims still underpin the work of NWT, the first Wildlife Trust in the UK, which now manages 60 important sites for wildlife, and for people to enjoy.
NWT’s current land purchase appeal focuses on a series of arable fields and semi-natural woodland next to its National Nature Reserve at Thompson Common, a biodiversity hotspot, supporting much rare and threatened wildlife including dragonflies, aquatic snails and many rare water plants.
England’s rarest native amphibian the northern pool frog was reintroduced to the site in 2015.
Nik Khandpur, the trust's director of development and engagement, said: "With the help of our members, supporters and people who love this area, we are nearly there with our land purchase appeal – thank you so much to everyone who has donated during these difficult times.
Most Read
- 1 Family fined £300 for dumping mountain of cardboard in car park
- 2 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
- 3 Teenager's attempt to take corner at 101mph caused death of keen cricketer
- 4 Work on McDonalds and Starbucks site 'breaks rules', councillors claim
- 5 17-year-old boy missing for more than a month found
- 6 Councillor questions need for new homes plan near Norwich
- 7 Visitors from Leicestershire among 160 fined for Covid breaches
- 8 Fresh questions over 'Japanese restaurant' in Norwich home
- 9 Former city boxing champion denies threats to slash partner's throat
- 10 Police speak to driver after woman asked to get in van
"The land will mean we can better protect Thompson Common, recreate rare habitats which have been lost, and enable wildlife to move across the landscape which is crucial in the changing climate.
"Restoring this land back to its past richness will increase its resilience in the future.
"If you are able, please help us raise the final £30,000 before our May deadline.”
To mark its 95th anniversary year, NWT is carrying out a year-long wildlife audit of The Bishop’s House Garden in Norwich, and it is also also working on a collaboration with UEA and Norfolk and Norwich Festival at Cley Marshes in the summer, as well as a celebration of Norfolk’s wildlife areas with Archant, publisher of the EDP.
NWT chief executive Pamela Abbott said: “As well as hopefully securing this precious land at Thompson Common, we are looking forward to sharing the achievements of many involved in Norfolk conservation who have made us what we are, and to inspiring the future conservationists who will save Norfolk’s wildlife for many years to come."
- Donations can be made online at www.norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk/appeal or by phone on 01603 625540.