'I thought about calling it off': Weddings in turmoil over June 21

Published: 2:56 PM June 14, 2021

Tasha Raven, with her fiancé Vince Knights have rearranged their wedding four times, with business like Newmans Marquees also impacted. - Credit: Tasha Raven/Newman Marquees

Brides, grooms, and businesses alike are wondering when, if ever, they will get to host their dream white weddings.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce this evening that restrictions currently in place will not ease on June 21 - and will instead remain for another month.

The news has been a blow to couples who have been waiting for years for their big day - and may now have to slash the number of guests they can have from more than 100 to just 30.

Tasha Raven from Corton in Lowestoft has rearranged her wedding for the fourth time for July 30 - and said she would get married this summer irrespective of how many guests she could have.

She said: "There have been sleepless nights and days if I've wondered if we should just call it off and get married just the two of us.

You may also want to watch:

"But I've never been married before and I've been dreaming about having one day as a princess and a proper wedding - I just hope I can share it with everyone I've invited.

"Even if it does get to mid-July and restrictions are still in place and are extended again we'll just have to cut the numbers - we've put it back so many times I just don't want to rearrange anymore."

The news has also caused havoc for businesses in the wedding supply chain, such as Newman's Marquees in Norwich.

Owner Jim Newman said: "I've got one wedding booked in that window from June 21 for more than 100 people which has been put back by more than a year - but the problem is less the things I've got booked in being put back and more the fact that now my longer term hires like pubs and restaurants want to keep them for social distancing.

"It is a headache and it's impacting my bottom line because I did hospitality businesses the best deals possible for the longer-term hires just because I know what a tough time they've had."

He was echoed by Caroline Owsley-Brown of Owlsey-Brown Catering in West Bilney, who said: "We have got a couple of events booked in for more than 100 people in that window but we're just going to have to do the best we can. All we can do is try to adapt and keep our heads above water - I've been doing a lot of yoga to keep calm!"