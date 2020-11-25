'A missed opportunity' - Business leaders react to spending review

Published: 4:42 PM November 25, 2020

The chancellor's spending review has received a mixed reaction from Norfolk and Waveney's business community and policy makers.

Rishi Sunak painted an understandably strained picture of the UK's economy with unemployment expected to peak at 2.6 million people next year.

Mr Sunak has now drawn criticism as despite overwhelming evidence businesses are on their knees, no policies were outlined to directly support them.

He told the commons: “Our health emergency is not yet over. And our economic emergency has only just begun."

He outlined that the UK's economy will shrink by 11.3pc in 2020 - its largest amount in 300 years.

To combat the strain on individuals Mr Sunak announced a £3 billion Restart programme to help get people back into work.

But he has been criticised for not going far enough.

Andrew Mower, development manager for East Anglia at the Federation for Small Businesses, said: “The government says it’s pro-enterprise but it said almost nothing about the importance of business and private sector job creation.



“The spending review was a missed opportunity to help small business owners - not least those so far excluded from support measures - and underlines the importance of a pro-business Spring Budget that focuses on growth and recovery.



“But depending on restrictions over the coming months, we may well need to see significant interventions before then, and particularly to spur business and job creation by the time the furlough scheme is reviewed in January.”

Likewise a new 'levelling up' agenda sees a £4 billion fund available for projects across the country which have support of local communities and politicians.

But the funds have to work both in theory and in practise in areas like Norwich, said Andrew Carter, chief executive of Centre for Cities.

He said: "The chancellor’s ambition to level up the country is welcome, as is the clarity on infrastructure in the national strategy.

"But for levelling up to succeed, it needs to be about more than infrastructure and one-off funds. We need to see sustained, multi-year investment and decisions like those announced by the chancellor today – on skills, transport and housing – devolved and joined up at a local level.”

However Norfolk County council leader Andrew Proctor said: "Infrastructure spending and the levelling up fund are very welcome and I’m keen to get our fair share for Norfolk. I’m delighted the Third River Crossing in Great Yarmouth has been approved.

“I await further details of the £3 billion that will be provided for councils. Any additional funding is welcome but I am still pressing for longer term, sustainable, fair funding. The adult social care precept, while welcome, is not a long-term solution."

Mr Sunak's hesitation to dig deeper into his pockets could stem from the state of public finances, with government borrowing is set to reach an eye-watering £394 billion this year - levels previously unseen in peacetime.

As a result of this many public sector workers will see their pay frozen while the overseas aid budget is being slashed by billions of pounds.

Mr Sunak tightened the purse strings over the aid budget pledging 0.5pc of national income instead of the previously promised 0.7pc.

Additionally more than a million nurses, doctors and others working in the NHS will get a rise but increases for the rest of the public sector will be “paused” – except for 2.1 million workers earning below the median wage of £24,000, who will receive at least £250 extra.

The hospitality sector — one of the areas to bear the brunt of lockdown — is one area likely to suffer most if customers have less money in their pockets.

Philip Turner, founder of the Chestnut Group, which owns 12 pubs across the region including the Globe Inn at Wells-next-the-Sea pointed out that hospitality is part of the discretionary spend economy, and was therefore concerned about the dramatic rise in unemployment.

“The acknowledgement in the pain taken by the private sector as a result of Covid-19 is welcomed, although the context of using to justify a pay freeze for non-NHS public sector is not so for those affected – again, risking a realignment of discretionary spend,” he said.

But the government spending response to the coronavirus crisis “has been, and will continue to be a life saver”.