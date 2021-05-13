9 pubs and restaurants which have had lockdown makeovers

Published: 6:30 AM May 13, 2021

Some of the Norfolk pubs and restaurants which have had makeovers in lockdown. - Credit: Various

With bar stools empty and their doors shut, landlords around Norfolk and Waveney have used time in lockdown for a spring clean.

When businesses shut in the new year, walls were repainted and tired areas freshened up, with outdoor areas in particular a focus.

And while we've been able to sample upgraded beer gardens and new decking since April 12, we've only had a glimpse of changes inside from Facebook (or while on our way to the loos).

But now the prime minister has confirmed that step three of the lockdown easing can go ahead, from May 17 restaurants and pubs will once again be able to reopen.

And some will look pretty different to the last time you saw them. Here are just a handful.

Artist Greater Thank aka Justin Peach with the mural he has painted at The Green Bear. - Credit: Greater Than

The Green Bear, Gorleston

Regulars visiting The Green Bear in Gorleston High Street on May 17 will do so in the company of icons from the world of music.

A 16ft by 8ft mural has been painted as a backdrop to its stage, featuring the likes of Billy Fury and Amy Winehouse, by artist greater Than, aka Justin Peach.

Work begins on the new outdoor stage at the Brickmakers music venue in Sprowston - Credit: The Brickmakers

The Brickmakers, Norwich

The Sprowston Road pub, known for its focus on live music, is yet to reopen to customers and, with restrictions on music performances, has had a particularly challenging year.

But the team now has something to look forward to and is planning to open its doors from Thursday, May 27.

It already has a busy line-up of music events planned, both inside - socially distanced - and outside on its new garden stage, which has been built in the last few weeks.

Work under way on the smoke yard at the Smokehouse in Ormesby. - Credit: The Grange/Ormesby Smokehouse

Ormesby Smokehouse, Ormesby

The popular smokehouse is reopening its doors from Monday, May 17 at 2pm, but will have a new addition in the form of a smoke yard, which will open to customers from Thursday, May 20.

It will be an outdoor seating area for diners hoping to eat al fresco during summer, and will be the perfect vantage point for the live music the team has planned.

The team at Coral Bay will finally be able to open their Gorleston restaurant. - Credit: Archant

Coral Bay, Gorleston

May 17 will mark the first time Sarah and Conroy Robinson of Coral Bay Caribbean Takeaway will be able to serve customers in their new Gorleston restaurant.

They have been trading at both Norwich and Great Yarmouth markets for the last few years and have built up a huge following since launching in 2017.

They have been offering takeaways, but from Monday will be allowed to let diners eat inside.

The Rose and Crown have reopened with a new beach hut bar. - Credit: AW PR

Rose and Crown, Snettisham

People who have visited the Rose and Crown in Snettisham will have already had a glimpse of its outdoor beach hut area, one of the most significant new additions during its revamp over the last few months.

But the team have been busy in lockdown, investing in new beds and furniture for its interior too.

The Red Lion, Norwich

People in Norwich were delighted in February when it was announced that the waterside Bishopgate pub, which has been closed for a year, was due to reopen.

Nick and Briony De'Ath - who currently run the Unthank Arms, Trafford Arms, William and Florence and Chambers Cocktail Company in Norwich - are taking it on.

An opening date is yet to be confirmed, but the new landlords posted on Instagram to say it was "almost ready", with a glimpse of the work done so far.

The Reindeer, Norwich

The Dereham Road pub has already revamped its outside space, investing in gazebos for the garden, but the whole site has had a lockdown makeover.

When people revisit in May they will be met with a new pool room with darts, a big screen projector and sofas, as well as an impressive mural on the outside of the building.

The Ostrich in South Creake is set to be reopened under new ownership. - Credit: Andy Langley

Ostrich Inn, South Creake

The Ostrich Inn won't be opening until June 1, but given it's been closed since 2017, we can wait a couple of weeks longer.

Managing director Teresa Haughey said she had decided to get involved with the South Creake pub after visiting and seeing the community desire to see it reopened.

Work which is taking place includes a new reception area and first-floor restaurant.

The Brewer family are preparing to open The Little Park Café at Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Nick Brewer

Thorpe St Andrew park café

From Saturday, May 15, the Little Park Café at Sir George Morse Park, in Thorpe St Andrew, will be taken over by Spanish street food business Churros and Chorizo.

The Little Shop of Churros is the newest addition for the business, which is run by Nick and Natalie Brewer, who live in Dussindale with their three children Oscar, Alfie and Florence.



