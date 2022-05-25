Jubilee weekend set to bring economic boom for Norfolk

Picture of a street party in King's Lynn where people came together to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday - Credit: Ian Burt

It is being billed as the region's biggest ever party. And the four-day Jubilee celebrations are expected to not only boost morale, but also local businesses. SARAH HUSSAIN reports

No sooner had Covid passed then the cost of living crisis had descended, presenting another challenge for Norfolk businesses.

But experts say next week's four-day Jubilee celebrations will give many firms a much-needed boost.

The Norwich-based Centre for Retail Research has estimated there will be an additional total spending of £408.29m across the UK generated by the event, in the three months surrounding the celebrations.

Souvenir spending at £281.55m makes up more than half this total - including six million mugs and 10 million flags sold.

Queen Elizabeth II during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday February 5, 2022. - Credit: PA

But a wide variety of businesses are expected to benefit.

Professor Josh Bamfield, director of the centre, said the occasion could be "very helpful" to traders with the financial crisis from Covid, the Ukraine war, Brexit and the cost of living crisis predicted to impact them for another 12 months.

Professor Joshua Bamfield, director of the Centre of Retail Research. Picture: Joshua Bamfield - Credit: Joshua Bamfield

Firms across the county are already eagerly awaiting the next week's celebrations, with one describing it as a "boom booked weekend" for Norfolk...





The hotel owner

Robin Twigge, owner of The Swan Hotel in Harleston - Credit: Simon Parkin

Robin Twigge, who runs The Swan Hotel in Harleston, said he expects the Jubilee weekend to bring in an extra 25 to 30pc in revenue, compared to a normal weekend.

The south Norfolk hotel has been receiving bookings for the four-day weekend from March and is currently overbooked, with its 14 rooms all full.

He said: "It's going to be like Christmas and Easter. It's looking very good.

"If the weather is good it's going to be bumper.

"It's going to be brilliant for the whole of Norfolk."

Mr Twigge said without the special occasion he would struggle, having seen prices for things like electricity go up a third.

"Unfortunately we can't pass it on", he said.

"This is like the 'last celebration', the gateway to gloom and bust.

"You won't have that same expenditure after, because of the cost of living.

"It's scary and I hope that's not the case."





The mill co-owner

Siobhan Peyton in front of The Sculthorpe Mill, on the River Wensum. - Credit: AW PR

Siobhan Peyton, who runs Sculthorpe Mill in north Norfolk with her sister Caitriona, said she was expecting a busy few days, which would help the business through the "peaks and troughs".

The co-owner of the mill, which is home to a pub, restaurant and hotel, expects at least a 30pc increase in revenue over the special weekend.

She said: "It's a once-in-a-lifetime occasion and because it's so significant people want a release as well, so expect to have a party that weekend of some kind.

"We do get a lot of visitors.

"We've already got a lot of bookings.

"These peaks see you through the leaner times, so they are critical.

"If the cost of living crisis really bites in you need these peaks.

"I genuinely haven't felt the impact yet, but that's not to say we won't feel it in the coming weeks and after the bank holiday."

Sculthorpe Mill will be holding a free live music event in its garden on Saturday, June 4, from 5pm to 10pm, to celebrate Her Majesty's 70-year reign.





The butcher

Arthur Howell, who runs Arthur Howell Butchers in Wells, said the community has been gearing up for the Platinum celebrations with flags already up in the town.

Butcher Arthur Howell has received and award for his butchers and Deli in Wells. Picture: Matthew Usher.

He said: "We're hoping for really lovely weather. We have all the barbecue stuff ready to go.

"The bakers are filling up with cakes, our fishmonger is getting ready for the big weekend and so is our deli, it's absolutely brimming with all different types of everything.

"We're expecting big numbers of people in Wells."

The butchers also has special prices for some of its food for the Jubilee, with two packages of beef burgers and sausages on offer at a reduced price.

Mr Howell said: "We're expecting the weekend to be really good help to us.

"At the moment, people are talking about what they want for the weekend and ordering it."





The brewer

Barsham Brewery in Fakenham is already benefiting from the Jubilee after its Platinum Pale Ale brewed to celebrate the event sold out "faster than anything before".

Tom Trivedi, sales manager, said: "We have been blown away with the support from local pubs building up to the long weekend.

Tom Trivedi, Sales Manager of Barsham Brewery with the Platinum Pale Ale, brewed specially for the jubilee weekend - Credit: AW PR / Barsham Brewery

"Along with supporting pubs with beer festivals we are helping a local gin company on a bar at a large event over the weekend."





