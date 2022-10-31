Covid has cost Norfolk's tourism industry £1.1bn and 20,000 jobs

The colossal fallout of the pandemic has been laid bare in a new report, revealing that Norfolk's tourism industry has lost more than a billion pounds as a result of the virus.

While the industry is now on course to recover after a bumper summer, 20,000 people have left the sector.

Day trips and overnight stays brought in £3.4bn in pre-coronavirus 2019, while tourism supported almost 70,000 jobs.

As lockdowns and restrictions hit the following year, visitors brought in just £1.5bn, while jobs fell to 43,000.

Crowds enjoy the sunshine at Hunstanton beach on a summer's day prior to the pandemic. - Credit: Chris Bishop

And while there were signs of recovery in 2021, the latest figures show income is still below pre-Covid levels at £2.3bn, while the number employed in the sector rose to around 50,000.

The figures were published by Destination Research, which produces a report on the state of the county's tourism industry each year.

It said: "The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has caused global disruption to the visitor economy with activity re-starting at a slow pace.

"There is a consensus that tourism recovery will be segmented and gradual."

Pete Waters, executive director of Visit East of England - Credit: Denise Bradley

Pete Waters, executive director of Visit East of England, said: "It was reflected across the entire country, we were no better or worse than anywhere else.

"We were all surprised by the return of tourism last year, the end of lockdown was timed so we could get a summer."

Staying visitors increased from 1.4m in 2020 to 2.3m in 2021. Mr Waters said while footfall had bounced back again this summer, those visiting the region were spending less.

The busy Cromer beach on the hottest day of the summer so far. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

He explained: "This year we've had phenomenal footfall, accommodation has been doing well but secondary spend was down enormously.

"Visitors weren't eating out and they weren't buying toys when they went to attractions."

Mr Waters said shrinking job numbers were partly explained by people leaving the industry because they were on zero-hours contracts or did not qualify for help under the government's furlough scheme.

Some 250,000 migrant workers had also left the country since Brexit, leaving some sectors such as hospitality struggling to recruit.

The busy beach at Sea Palling. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Waters said he hoped the new government would address the issue of visas for foreign workers.

Former prime minister Liz Truss had said restrictions would be reviewed to stem staff shortages in some areas.

"What we need is a longer-term visa, not three months or six month," said Mr Waters. "You need something that's going to incentivise people to come back for a longer period of time."

While the latest figures show what was lost, they do not factor in support provided to businesses to support them through the pandemic.

Stuart Dark, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for emergency planning. Picture: Norfolk Conservatives. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Stuart Dark, leader of West Norfolk council, said: “I’m pleased to say that tourism in west Norfolk bounced back significantly in 2021, helped by nearly £80m of grants we administered to businesses in the borough to help them recover from the pandemic.

“Although at this stage the information for 2022 is only anecdotal, the mood among tourism leaders is positive.

“We have a fantastic offer, which includes stunning coast and countryside and a wonderful programme of events throughout the year.

"I am confident that this offer, when combined with our loyal customers and the good value offered in west Norfolk, will ensure that this upward trend continues and the optimism among our businesses is rewarded with further increases in 2023.”

Albert Jones by the newly installed roller coaster, Family Star. - Credit: Picture: Nick Butcher

Albert Jones, managing director of Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, said: "We had an exceptional year last year because people didn't travel abroad.

"This year we've been pleased with the attendances but the secondary spent hasn't been as high.

"We've had a decent year, it's not been a record-breaking year but the weather's been kind and we've not lost any days which must be a first.

"We'd like to thank the general public, the locals for all their support through what's been a difficult time."

Pandemic in numbers

Pre-Covid 2019

Day trips: 48,835,000

Day trips value: £1.64bn

Overnight visitors: 3.16m

Number of nights: 12.64m

Overnight trips value: £759.35m

Total value of industry: £3.42bn

Actual jobs: 69,266



Lockdown year 2020

Day trips: 21,750,000

Day trips value: £740.57m

Overnight visitors: 1.44m

Number of nights: 5.38m

Overnight trips value: £282m

Total value of industry: £1.52bn

Actual jobs: 43,414

Returning to normal 2021

Day trips: 29.63m

Day trips value: £1bn

Overnight visitors: 2.35m

Number of nights: 8.73m

Overnight trips value: £510m

Total value of industry: £2.34bn

Actual jobs: 50,777



