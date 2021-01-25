Future of Topshop stores in the balance as Asos talks continue

Published: 9:20 AM January 25, 2021

Topshop in Norwich, which is part of the Arcadia group. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The future of bricks and mortar stores owned by Arcadia remains uncertain as the collapsed brand continues talks with online-only retailer Asos.

The retail giant, which currently has no physical presence on the high street, confirmed it is in exclusive talks with administrators for Sir Philip Green’s retail empire.

The company said the ongoing discussions are about snapping up Arcadia’s brands including Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT, sold via Burtons.

Asos said in a short statement to the London Stock Exchange: “The board believes this would represent a compelling opportunity to acquire strong brands that resonate well with its customer base.

“However, at this stage, there can be no certainty of a transaction and Asos will keep shareholders updated as appropriate. Any acquisition would be funded from cash reserves.”

Asos does not have a high street presence, so any deal is unlikely to include saving the Arcadia stores, which could close for good, leaving the brands trading online only.

This could mean jobs cuts and empty sites in the hearts of many high streets including Norwich's Haymarket and Riverside Retail Park, as well as King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth.

The announcement comes days after high street rival Next said it was pulling out of discussions around a possible bid alongside US hedge fund Davidson Kempner as it was “unable to meet the price expectations of the vendor”.

Arcadia, which employed around 13,000 people and has 444 UK stores, collapsed at the start of December due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, years of under-investment and a failure to keep up with shifts to online shopping.