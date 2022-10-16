Three more cases of bird flu confirmed in Norfolk as crisis worsens

More cases of bird flu have been confirmed at sites across Norfolk - Credit: Archant

Bird flu has been confirmed at three more sites in Norfolk - with the total number of cases in the county now 19.

Defra has confirmed a highly-pathogenic strain of avian influenza in commercial housed poultry at a premises near Dereham, in non-commercial other captive birds near Attleborough - the twelfth case to be confirmed in the area - and at another premises near Fakenham.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency has confirmed that all birds on the premises will be humanely culled, adding to a total which also included 90,000 turkeys at a farm near Holt.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone were declared around each of the premises.

It comes after cases were confirmed at premises near Hingham and Wymondham on Saturday.

In a bid to stop the virus spreading a mandatory housing order was put in place on October 12 which requires all captive birds across Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex to be kept indoors, including free-range poultry and backyard hobby flocks.

Chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said the lockdown was no cause for complacency, as biosecurity is estimated to be 20 times more effective than housing at limiting exposure to the disease.

Poultry keepers and members of the public should report dead wild birds to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77 and keepers should report suspicion of disease to APHA on 03000 200 301.